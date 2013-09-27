Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Jerome Williams finished his season with a five-inning, three-run performance Thursday in the Angels’ 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Although the outing wasn’t always pretty, he did what the Angels needed, which was symbolic of his entire season.

“I have so much respect for him doing whatever he did anytime the team needed it, going to bullpen or starting or starting on a couple days’ rest,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “This guy was a great teammate.”

Williams got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth inning, striking out Alex Rios and getting Adrian Beltre to ground into a double play. Williams left with a 4-3 lead. It may have been the final inning Williams pitches for the Angels.

The 31-year-old veteran is arbitration-eligible this winter, due for a raise from $2 million to at least $3 million if the Angels offer him arbitration. The team may deem that too much for a guy who bounced between the rotation and the bullpen and posted a 4.57 ERA this year.

Williams, however, finished the season with a 3.65 ERA in his last eight games (seven starts).

“I feel like I finished out strong,” Williams said. “Hopefully it pleads my case for next year.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-81

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Angels (C.J. Wilson, 17-7, 3.36) at Rangers (Alexi Ogando, 7-4, 2.93)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF J.B. Shuck left Thursday’s game with a right ankle sprain, and he is listed as day-to-day. He said he expects to be able to play this weekend. Shuck went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

--LHP C.J. Wilson makes his final start of 2013 on Friday in Texas. He has a 1-2 record and 7.92 ERA in seven career starts against the Rangers. His nine-game win streak came ended in last start, Sunday afternoon against Seattle, when he suffered his first loss since July 5. In 19 starts since June 14, he is 13-2 with a 2.94 ERA.

--CF Mike Trout went 2-for-5 Thursday, reaching base for the 301st and 302nd times this season. He broke Rickey Henderson’s major league record of 301 times reaching base for a player in his age-21 season or younger.

--RHP Jerome Williams did not factor into the decision, snapping a run of victories in four consecutive starts. He matched a season high by allowing nine hits, but he held Texas to 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. He gave up three runs in five innings. Williams is winless in four starts against the Rangers this season.

--1B Mark Trumbo snapped an 0-for-25 stretch with a single in the third inning. He tallied three hits in the contest, his highest total since he collected a season-best five hits Sept. 10 at Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely weird. I personally haven’t made pitches here, and I’ve gotten beat every time I’ve done that.” -- RHP Michael Kohn, after serving up a walk-off homer to Rangers PH Jurickson Profar in the Angels’ 6-5 loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF J.B. Shuck (sprained right ankle) left the Sept. 26 game. He is day-to-day.

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 17 but had yet to see action through Sept. 26.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill