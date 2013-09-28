Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

When Josh Hamilton arrived at spring training this year, he boasted being 25 pounds lighter than he had typically been when he opened camp in the five previous years with the Texas Rangers.

Now, at the end of the worst season of his career, Hamilton said that may not have been a good idea.

Hamilton said he plans to gain back about 15 pounds from his season-opening weight before next spring.

“I‘m going to try to put some weight on, but do it the right way,” he said. “All the same things I‘m doing now, just adding more calories. This year I haven’t been weaker. I‘m as strong in the weight room as I always have been, but there is something to be said for having a little butt on you.”

Hamilton said he was 227 pounds when he began his first spring training with the Angels. He said he chose to come to camp lighter than he did with Texas because he figured he’d lose less weight during the season, out of the Texas heat. However, he still lost five-to-10 pounds. So his plan is to weigh about 240 next spring.

Hamilton is hitting .249 with 21 homers after going 1-for-4 in Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers. He was under .220 for most of the first half. He said he can’t tell if the weight was an issue for his production because he was not swinging the bat well either.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-82

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Rangers (Derek Holland, 10-9, 3.33) vs. Angels (Garrett Richards, 7-7, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards is making his 47th appearance and 17th start. It’s his fifth game and third start against Texas. He matched a season high with seven runs allowed Monday against Oakland. The loss snapped a career-best three-game winning streak.

--OF Josh Hamilton made just his sixth start of the season in center Friday. During his five years in Texas, Hamilton made no fewer than 29 starts in center field each season. He collected his 1,000th career hit on a two-run single in the fifth. He has hit safely in 12 straight, matching his season long (June 25-July 7).

--OF J.B. Shuck didn’t start Friday, the day after leaving the game with a sprained right ankle. Manager Mike Scioscia said his ankle was a “little tender,” but Shuck could return to the field before the series is over Sunday. He did pinch hit Friday.

--LHP C.J. Wilson recorded his third straight quality start but was denied his 18th win. He tied his career high with three wild pitches and had a career-high 14 for the season, second in the American League. All three wild pitches were in the third inning, most in an inning in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether we had gotten to .500 or not, it can’t mask our challenges ahead of how to get better. It’s frustrating, but nothing has changed.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels fell to the Rangers 5-3 Friday, clinching a losing record for only the second time in 10 years under Scioscia.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF J.B. Shuck (sprained right ankle) left the Sept. 26 game. He pinch hit Sept. 27.

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 17 but had yet to see action through Sept. 27.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill