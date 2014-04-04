Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have had their share of freak injuries, some even tragic, during their history. They added yet another on opening night before the game even started.

The only two MVPs in club history teamed up on the ceremonial first pitch Monday night, Vladimir Guerrero (MVP in 2004) throwing to Don Baylor (MVP in 1979). The throw was to the right side of Baylor, 64, who reached across his body to make the catch, causing his right leg buckle in a grotesque manner.

Baylor suffered a fractured femur, and he had surgery to repair it Tuesday. Recovery time is typically three months, but Baylor was already trying to figure out a way to stay active in his first season as the club’s hitting coach.

”Don’s one tough guy,“ manager Mike Scioscia said before the Angels’ 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. ”He’s not giving in to anything. He wants to get back and help us. He’ll get this done, and we’ll see exactly where he is, what he can do. ... Knowing Don, he’ll want to come on the next road trip.

“He’s going to have an impact for sure -- watching video, texting, staying connected -- whether he’s here or not.”

Assistant hitting coach Dave Hansen will take over the hitting coach duties in the meantime, and the club summoned Paul Sorrento, the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator, to help Hansen.

Baylor’s injury is second gruesome, freak accident suffered at the plate area in Angel Stadium in the past four years.

Angels first baseman Kendrys Morales suffered a fractured left ankle as he celebrated a walk-off grand slam against the Mariners on May 29, 2010. Morales leaped onto the plate but landed awkwardly, and he missed almost two seasons after a first surgery did not repair the damage.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2013: 3-0, 1.50) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2013: 4-9, 2.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton had two hits Tuesday, giving him three hits in the Angels’ first two games. He had only one hit in his first five games last season.

--3B David Freese on Monday became the sixth Opening Day third baseman for the Angels in the past six years. Freese did not have a good debut, going 0-for-4. The previous five starting third basemen were Chone Figgins (2009), Brandon Wood (2010), Macier Izturis (2011), Mark Trumbo (2012) and Alberto Callaspo (2013). Freese got his first hit as an Angel on Tuesday, a single in the second inning against the Mariners.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday in an 8-3 loss to the Mariners. Wilson gave up as many as six earned runs in only one of his 33 starts last season, when he set a career high with 17 wins. Wilson logged his 1,000th career strikeout when he got Mariners 3B Kyle Seager to end the second inning.

--LHP Hector Santiago will make his Angels debut Wednesday against Seattle. It will be his first career start against the Mariners, though he is 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in six career relief appearances against them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of things we need to do better. We’re a better team than what’s shown up the last couple games.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, whose team is off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2001.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scheduled to throw a simulated game April 2. De La Rosa might then begin a minor league rehab assignment. He could be back in April.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scheduled to throw a simulated game April 2, and he likely will return to Arizona to pitch in extended spring games. He is on track to return to the majors sometime in mid-April.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/DH Raul Ibanez