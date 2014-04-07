Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
HOUSTON -- If the first week of the season is any indication, reports of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton’s demise have been tremendously exaggerated.
The former American League Most Valuable Player is off to a strong start. He went 2-for-4 Sunday in a 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros to raise his batting average to .500 with a .560 on-base percentage and an .864 slugging percentage.
The promising start should quiet some of the cynics who wondered if he was in decline after hitting .250 with a .432 slugging percentage and only 21 home runs in his first year with the Angels after snubbing the Texas Rangers’ offer to return.
Dating back to last year, Hamilton has hit safely in 19 of 20 games with an impressive .355 average (27-for-76).
He has three consecutive multi-hit games, which should not be surprising because he has historically torched Astros pitching. He’ll get another bite of that apple on Monday in the finale of the four-game series.
Hamilton is a .356 career hitter against the Astros, going 68-for-191 with 16 home runs, 41 RBIs, six triples and nine doubles over 53 games.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 0-1, 9.53 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-0 , 0.00)
--LHP Tyler Skaggs had a brilliant Angels debut Saturday, tying his career high with eight innings. He gave up one unearned run, becoming just the 13th pitcher to ever go at least eight innings without giving up an earned run in their Angels debut.
--LF Josh Hamilton homered in two consecutive games until he went homerless Sunday. Nonetheless, he has four homers in his last seven games against the Astros, dating back to last year. Moreover, he was 2-for-4 Sunday to raise his average to .500.
--RHP Jered Weaver tied his career high by giving up four runs Sunday. He suffered that feat twice previously, but not since 2008. He also gave up four homers against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 29, 2006, and Aug. 2, 2008, against the Yankees. ”I felt like I threw the ball alright for the most part, but I did miss with some pitches and they didn’t miss them,“ he said. ”You are going to have games like that, and as frustrating as it is you have to turn the page and not worry
about it and concentrate on my next start.”
--2B Howie Kendrick stole two bases Sunday, marking the fourth multi-steal game of his career. He had not stolen two in a game since July 27, 2011, against the Indians.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a good offensive park, and they have some guys with pop on the other side. I guess when you miss some spots, you have to pay a price. And we did this afternoon.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Dane De La Rosa (forearm) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game April 2 and began a minor league rehab assignment April 5.
--LHP Sean Burnett (elbow) pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. The Angels will re-evaluate where he is in mid-April.
--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.
--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in April.
