Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Armed with a bench that has the potential to strongly complement an imposing starting lineup, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia inserted veteran Ian Stewart at third base in the series finale on Monday, his third different starting third baseman in the four-game series.

Stewart finished 1-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in the Angels’ 9-1 win over Houston. This season, his first in the American League, marks his first with the Angels, who view him primarily as a bench player in support of starter David Freese. Stewart served primarily as a starter in the National League, coming off the bench in just 25 percent of his 487 games with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

He’ll have to adjust to the new role.

”A player just has to find it out,“ Scioscia said. ”Ian has been working very hard on the defensive end to keep himself where he needs to be.

“There’s only so much of extra hitting or watching video or keeping yourself prepared is going to do. Eventually you need to get in that box and keep your edge. It’s definitely an adjustment for a guy that’s not used to it. Some guys have grown into that role and found ways to be productive, and Ian is going to have to find a way to do that.”

The Angels have no slots available for a platoon, with starters entrenched all over the field. The likes of Stewart, outfielder Collin Cowgill, third baseman John McDonald and catcher Hank Conger are key cogs still.

”Our bench is going to be an important part of our club and you’re going to have to get them in there occasionally,“ Scioscia said. ”We anticipate going long stretches with our starting guys so you have to find them spots here and there to give them starts.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-1, 7,20) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 1-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will make his second start of the season when the Angels open a two-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Tuesday. Santiago took the loss in his Angels debut on April 2, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings with four strikeouts against the Mariners.

--LHP C.J. Wilson allowed one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over eight innings to earn his first victory on the season. Wilson improved to 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 career appearances (five starts) at Minute Maid Park, recording 41 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. His 120-pitch outing was the 14th of his career of at least 120 pitches.

--DH Josh Hamilton finished 1-for-2 with three walks, recording his fourth career three-walk game and first since May 13, 2009, against the Seattle Mariners. Hamilton has hit in 20 of his last 21 games dating back to last season with a .359 (28-for-78) average over that span. He is batting .358 (69-for-193) with 31 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 54 games against the Astros.

--2B Howie Kendrick finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the first inning that gave the Angels the lead for good. After opening the season hitless over his first 10 at-bats, Kendrick is batting .421 (8-for-19) since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look forward to pitching in certain scenarios. It was a beautiful day today and I have a lot of family and friends here so it’s easy for me to feel comfortable here. I’ve been playing here for so many years between playing against them with the (Texas) Rangers in interleague and now that they’re in the division (American League West). It’s a place that I like pitching here in the stadium for whatever reason but I don’t think there’s anything particularly magical to it at all.” - LHP C.J. Wilson, after yielding one run over eight innings in a 9-1 victory over Houston on Monday

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (forearm) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game April 2 and began a minor league rehab assignment April 5.

--LHP Sean Burnett (elbow) pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. The Angels will re-evaluate where he is in mid-April.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/DH Raul Ibanez