Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb on Friday, and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Hamilton injured the thumb when he tried to beat out a play at first with a head-first dive on April 8 at Seattle, something he said he’s done instinctually throughout his career.

Hamilton was off to a hot start, hitting .444 (12-for-27) with two homers and six RBIs in eight games, which he attributes to the return of a bounce in his stance.

The bounce is a timing mechanism he said he stopped using last season, coinciding with his season-long struggles at the plate. Now, the bounce is back.

“What we really liked was how our lineup was lengthened with the left-handed bat Josh brought in the middle,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

The Angels are hoping Hamilton can find his timing again when he returns in late May/early June, but in the meantime, they’ll have to get by with a combination of Collin Cowgill and J.B. Shuck in left field. In the two games since Hamilton’s injury (including Friday against the Mets), Cowgill and Shuck have gone a combined 2-for-9 with a home run (Shuck), two RBIs (Shuck) and one run scored (Shuck).

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (Jonathan Niese, 0-1, 3.18) at Angels (Jered Weaver, 0-2, 6.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dane De La Rosa was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday’s game against the Mets. De La Rosa, who led all Angels pitchers with 75 appearances last year, had been on the disabled list all season because of a strained right forearm.

--LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Dane De La Rosa. Maronde had a 3.00 ERA in four appearances. The move leaves the Angels without a left-hander in the bullpen.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs got a no-decision in his start Friday against the Mets, giving up four runs on nine hits in seven innings. Skaggs didn’t walk a batter, and has just one walk in 15 innings in his two starts.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his third start of the season Saturday against the Mets. Weaver owns the best career ERA (minimum 125 IP) in major league history at 2.45. He lost his only career start against the Mets, giving up six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in June of 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got good stuff. He was throwing his sinker down in the zone so I was trying to look for something up. But it was kind of coming towards me, so I tried to get in there and take one.” -- C Hank Conger, of Mets RHP Jeurys Familia, after getting hit with a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament, left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on April 5, then moved to Class A Inland Empire on April 9. He was activated from the disabled list April 11.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. The Angels will re-evaluate where he is in mid-April.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Matt Shoemaker

RHP Dane De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Collin Cowgill

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/DH Raul Ibanez

OF J.B. Shuck

