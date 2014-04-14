Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Wilson was perfectly happy with the strike zone of plate umpire Toby Basner on Sunday, unlike some of the New York Mets hitters.

The Los Angeles Angels left-hander struck out nine Mets in his seven-inning outing, with five of the whiffs coming on called third strikes.

The Mets were so upset with what they said was the inconsistency of the zone that two of them -- second baseman Daniel Murphy and third baseman David Wright -- were ejected in the seventh inning, moments after New York catcher Travis d‘Arnaud was caught looking.

Wilson, though, said it was a matter of fooling the Mets hitters during the Angels’ 14-2 win.

“Sometimes I can throw pitches that start as a ball and come back as a strike,” Wilson said. “Today I had a lot of strikeouts that were looking, and that’s because I was throwing a lot of backdoor cutters and sinkers that were coming back to the plate, that the hitters were just giving up on. I threw some pitches that were knee-high right over the middle of the plate, and they weren’t very happy about it.”

Wilson won each of his past two starts after struggling in his season debut, a turnaround he attributes to a mechanical adjustment in his delivery suggested by pitching coach Mike Butcher.

“I was opening up a little bit too early with my hips,” said Wilson, who gave up two runs on six hits and three walks Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 0-0, 1.38 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dane De La Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. De La Rosa was on the disabled list due to a strained right forearm before he was activated Friday. He made his first appearance Saturday against the Mets, giving up two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

--LHP Jose Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Alvarez, who was 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA in two starts for Salt Lake, will pitch out of the bullpen. He was acquired before the season from the Tigers in a trade for INF Andrew Romine.

--RHP Yoslan Herrera, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, made his first major league appearance in six years when he threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Mets. Herrera made four relief appearances for Salt Lake, allowing no runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. In his only prior big-league action, he went 1-1 with a 9.82 ERA in five starts for the 2008 Pittsburgh Pirates.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in three relief appearances, and he took the loss Saturday in the Mets’ 7-6, 13-inning defeat against the Mets.

--LHP C.J. Wilson earned the victory Sunday over the Mets after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out a season-high nine hitters, including five that came on called third strikes.

--LHP Hector Santiago will make his third start of the season Monday against the A‘s. He was the losing pitcher in each of his first two starts, both against the Mariners, giving up eight earned runs in 9 1/3 innings. He got the victory in his only career start against the A‘s, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits in 6 1/3 innings last season while pitching for the White Sox.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday. The move cleared a spot on the Angels’ 40-man roster for RHP Yoslan Herrera.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have an element of power on our team, for sure, and it’s nice to see it emerge.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels hit three homers in the first inning and five overall in a 14-2 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11, and he is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. The Angels will re-evaluate where he is in mid-April.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Collin Cowgill

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/DH Raul Ibanez

OF J.B. Shuck