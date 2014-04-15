Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton is bummed.

The Angels left fielder returned to Angel Stadium Monday with a cast on his left hand, three days after having surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament. He had been off to a hot start, hitting .444 (12-for-27) with two homers and six RBIs in eight games.

“I was feeling like my old self, my 2010, ‘11, ‘12 self,” he said. “That’s why it’s a bummer, but there’s no reason I can’t come back and feel like that.”

Hamilton suffered the injury diving head-first into first base in Seattle on April 8, and acknowledged it probably wasn’t a good idea. However, he said he wouldn’t “make any promises” he won’t do it again.

Hamilton will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on Friday, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. But he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2.

With Hamilton sidelined, the Angels are going with a platoon of Collin Cowgill (vs. lefties) and J.B. Shuck (vs. right-handers) in left field. Shuck went 0-for-3 in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Oakland. Hamilton is expected to return in late May/early June.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (Dan Straily, 1-1, 2.77 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 0.75)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Smith pitched a scoreless eighth inning Monday against the A‘s, and has not given up a run in six relief appearances, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight. Opposing hitters are batting .150 (3-for-20) against him.

--CF Mike Trout is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with all four of his home runs in the first inning. In the second inning on, he’s hitting .238 (10-for-42).

--LHP Hector Santiago had his best start of the season, giving up one run on five hits and three walks in seven innings Monday against the A‘s. Santiago received a no-decision after the A’s rallied in the ninth against the Angels bullpen.

--RHP Garrett Richards will make his third start of the season Tuesday against the A‘s. He has allowed one earned run in 12 innings in his first two starts, including seven innings of no-runs, one-hit ball against Seattle in his last start. He is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in eight career games (four starts) vs. Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last five days since he started he really made some nice adjustments on the mound. I think he brought all his pitches in, his fastball had good life on both sides of the plate. He pitched a strong game. It’s a tough one, but we’re going to take some positives away from it.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia said of LHP Hector Santiago, who gave up just one run on five hits in seven innings in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. But he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Collin Cowgill

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/DH Raul Ibanez

OF J.B. Shuck

