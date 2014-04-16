Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With his batting average dropping, David Freese dropped down in the batting order.

The Los Angeles Angels third baseman, who batted either fourth, fifth or sixth all season, was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the lineup Tuesday against the Oakland A‘s.

The move paid some immediate dividends, as Freese went 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 10-9, 11-inning loss. He is now hitting .170 (8-for-47) this season.

After hitting a home run in the first inning April 8 in Seattle, Freese went on a 1-for-20 slump before Tuesday, striking out nine times in that span.

“We have to get David in a comfort zone, and sometimes changing the neighborhood helps,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the game of the drop in the order. “When David gets going, he’s a big part of the middle of our lineup, but he’s obviously searching for some things right now.”

A World Series hero in 2011 with the Cardinals, Freese slumped last year, hitting just nine homers and batting a career-worst .262. The Angels acquired him in an offseason trade for outfielder Peter Bourjos, and now there are questions about whether Freese is putting added pressure on himself as he tries to impress his new employers.

“I think he understands that he can play better than he did last year,” Scioscia said. “Coming to a new team, there might be an element of that.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 1-0, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kole Calhoun had to be helped off the field in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s game against the A‘s. After grounding out, Calhoun rolled over his right ankle while running past first base. Manager Mike Scioscia said Calhoun definitely would be placed on the disabled list.

--3B David Freese went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the A’s after he was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the batting order. He previously batted either fourth, fifth or sixth this season. Freese hit his only home run of the season in the first inning April 8 against the Mariners. After that, he went 1-for-20 with nine strikeouts, his season average dipping to .140 (6-for-43) before Tuesday. His two hits Tuesday raised his average to .170.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa’s demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake was voided, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder. He started the season on the DL because of a strained right forearm, made one big league appearance on April 12, then was optioned to the minors the next day.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks in seven innings Tuesday against the A’s and got a no-decision. Richards allowed a total of one run and four hits in 12 innings over his first two starts.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will make his third start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s. He pitched at least seven innings in both of his previous starts, walking just one batter in 15 innings. Skaggs has never faced the A’s in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our challenge right now is to get some chemistry in our bullpen. These guys aren’t going to be perfect, but we need to get some sort of order down there. We need some guys that are going to make pitches and get outs.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels lost 10-9 in 11 innings to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Kole Calhoun (sore right ankle) left the April 15 game, and he will be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Collin Cowgill

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

DH Raul Ibanez

OF J.B. Shuck