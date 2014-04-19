Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Injuries may slow the Los Angeles Angels down, but it doesn’t look as though they will overpower them.

The Angels, already without slugging right fielder Josh Hamilton and outfielder Kole Calhoun, saw third baseman David Freese scratched from the starting lineup with a right quad problem.

“We just want to hang in there until we get some of our injured players back,” first baseman Albert Pujols said.

“We have the potential to drive the ball as well as any team we’ve had here,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

They hit three more home runs Friday night in Detroit to up their league-best total to 26 -- 15 more than the Tigers have hit, although Detroit has played three fewer games.

It would also benefit Los Angeles to see right-hander Jered Weaver, coming off an injury-plagued 2013 season, get back to his dominating ways. Weaver is getting by on guile at this point, his fastball barely breaching 90 mph.

But against the Tigers, he was working both sides of the plate with his curve and changeup to get easy outs. He was only able to go six innings before reaching 100 pitches but he only gave up a run on three hits and three walks.

“My changeup was good,” Weaver said. “I was able to spot it to both sides of the plate. The offense took care of the rest. I think my strength is coming back a little bit.”

The Angels’ staff has a different look -- most of the starters are left-handed but the optioning of lefty Jose Alvarez to the minors and bringing up of Josh Wall leaves Los Angeles with an all-right-handed bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-1, 3.92 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup Friday with some right quad tightness. “We’re going to monitor it and see if he’ll be available, maybe, to do something, but right now we don’t want to start him,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It doesn’t look serious right now.” Freese, 30, has struck out 15 times in 13 games this season.

--LHP Jose Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday with RHP Josh Wall called up in his place. “We wanted Jose to go down and get stretched out,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We feel his best spot with us is as a starter.” Alvarez had appeared in two games for the Angels this season, both scoreless. He has a 5.72 career ERA in 16 major league games and pitched last year for Detroit.

--RHP Josh Wall, 27, was brought up to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, giving the club an all-right-handed bullpen. Wall had a 2.16 ERA and one save in six games for Triple-A Salt Lake. He was claimed off waivers from Miami after last season and split 2013 between the Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he pitched in six games last year. “We’ll see where he fits in,” manager Mike Scioscia said. Wall was thumped in his Angels’ debut Friday night, facing five batters without retiring one and seeing all five cross the plate.

--1B Albert Pujols swatted his fifth home run of the season and 497th of his career Friday night against Detroit. “I don’t want to talk about that,” Pujols said of his nearing the 500-home run plateau. “Thank you.” Pujols also doubled. He was taken out of the game in the bottom of the seventh, just before Detroit scored five runs to pull within 11-6.

--2B Howie Kendrick hit a pair of home runs Friday night, both with a man on base. “That was fun,” he said, “especially due to the fact I haven’t felt my swing is where I wanted it to be. I hit a couple of mistakes I was able to take advantage of.” Kendrick also made a heads-up play to end the game. He let a soft line drive drop in front of him with Detroit runners on first and second and one out. He picked the ball, tagged second for a force out and raced down the basepath toward third to tag the runner, who had stopped, to end the game. The ball was not hit high enough for an umpire to invoke the infield fly rule.

--3B Ian Stewart did a nice job Friday night of subbing for injured 3B David Freese. Stewart hit an RBI triple in the second, doubled in the fourth and singled in the seventh. In the fifth, he popped out to third instead of getting a home run to give himself a cycle. “I‘m enjoying my role,” he said. “I was out of the big leagues for a year and a half.”

--RHP Jered Weaver kept Detroit’s hitters off balance for six innings Friday night, allowing just a run on three hits and three walks. Weaver talked about regaining arm strength after missing a good part of last season with a left arm injury. His fastball is down appreciably but his curve still looks sharp and he says his changeup is becoming a weapon.

--OF Brennan Boesch has returned to where he started his career for the second time. Boesch, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an offseason free agent, was brought up Wednesday to cover for an injured outfielder. Boesch began his pro career with the Tigers and returned there while a member of the New York Yankees. “It’s funny how things turn out,” Boesch said. “I‘m back where I started again. It didn’t bother me starting out the season in Triple-A. I was getting four at-bats a game and the last time I had that was in 2012.” Boesch was not in the lineup Friday but was expected to play Saturday or Sunday or both against right-handed pitching. He got into Friday’s game as a late-inning replacement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I don’t think they go up there trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark. -- 1B Albert Pujols, after hitting his fifth home run of the season Friday. The Angels have 27 home runs in 16 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (right quad tightness) was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup April 18. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

RHP Josh Wall

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill/Brennan Boesch

DH Raul Ibanez

===