Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Los Angeles Angels make their first trip into a National League city on Monday and manager Mike Scioscia admits a change in his thinking on pitchers batting.

“Twenty years ago, I didn’t like it that pitchers didn’t bat in both leagues,” Scioscia said on the eve of that first venture of the season into the land where pitchers have to bat during games, unless they’re pinch-hit for.

”Now I’ve come to appreciate the DH,“ he said. ”You’ve got a lot of bunts because of the pitcher batting. There’s a lot less action in the bottom two spots (of a batting order).

“It’s more of a power game in the AL. So maybe the game presents itself a little differently. There’s not as much small ball.”

Implicit in this is that AL teams lose some of their power when they visit NL cities and have to write a pitcher’s name down in the batting order.

The fact that Los Angeles will only play three games in Washington before taking the train up the coast for a series against the New York Yankees puts less of a premium on getting his DH on the field.

Raul Ibanez has been Scioscia’s primary DH and the manager says he’ll use him in left field at least one game in Washington.

“Our core players will play all three games,” said Scioscia, whose team fell to Detroit 2-1 Sunday. “Raul will have to sit a couple of games.”

Having at least one interleague series every day is going to lead to either the elimination of pitchers batting or getting rid of the designated hitter.

Most feel the DH will stay, because the players’ union wouldn’t have it any other way and also because so few pitchers bat in the minors these days.

“I‘m sure it’s going to be standardized one day,” Scioscia said. “In some form. We’ll see what it is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 2.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Freese returned to the Los Angeles lineup on Sunday after missing two games with right quad tightness. “He’s fine,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “This is just a good way to get him back in (the lineup). He’ll start (at third) Monday.” Freese went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday and was pinch-hit for by LF Raul Ibanez in the ninth inning.

--LHP Hector Santiago had a strange outing for the Angels on Sunday. He went 5 2/3 innings but took 119 pitches to do so. Santiago walked five but struck out seven and allowed just two hits. Both runs charged to him were unearned. “What’s encouraging is Hector’s ability to change speeds,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He maintained his stuff too.”

--DH Raul Ibanez wasn’t in the starting lineup Sunday but manager Mike Scioscia indicated he’ll play at least one of Los Angeles’ games in Washington. “He’ll get one start in left field,” the manager said. “That’s the unfortunate part about going to a National League park.” The DH cannot be used during games in NL cities. Ibanez only started one of the Angels’ three games in Detroit during the weekend although he pinch-hit in each of the other two. He swung and missed at a 3-2 slider to end the game Sunday with the tying run on first.

--RHP Josh Wall, just brought up Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Wall pitched in two games and had a 54.00 ERA. He did not retire any of the five batters he faced Friday night and all five scored. He allowed a run in the inning he worked Saturday. Los Angeles said it would announce a corresponding move Monday in Washington.

--C Hank Conger made two throwing errors Sunday and both contributed to the two unearned runs Detroit scored in its 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Conger’s first throwing error, to second in the opening inning, was the first of three straight on the same play and the Tigers scored a run on the miscues. He overthrew first on a pitchout in the sixth with two out and CF Austin Jackson reached second, from where he scored on a single to center by rookie 3B Nick Castellanos.

--1B Albert Pujols remained stuck on 498 home runs Sunday after hitting one in each of the Angels’ first two games of a three-game set in Detroit. Pujols singled his first time up Sunday but was hitless thereafter. “Albert is swinging the bat as well as we’ve seen him,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously a lot happened on one play.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after Detroit scored on a fiasco of a three-errors-on-one-play situation in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (right quad tightness) was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup April 18. He returned to the starting lineup April 20 as the Angels DH. Manager Mike Scioscia indicated he would be back at third April 21 in Washington.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill/Brennan Boesch

DH Raul Ibanez

===