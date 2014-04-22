Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards had trouble throwing the ball over the plate in the fourth inning against the Nationals on Monday.

He walked two batters in the inning and also hit a batter, right fielder Jayson Werth, and also threw a wild pitch. Washington got one run in the inning without a hit.

After the game, manager Mike Scioscia was asked about the wildness of Richards, who made his third start of the season on the road.

“Garrett had great stuff,” Scioscia said. “The balls are really slick. There is no doubt he was having trouble with his grip. Garrett did the best he could.”

Scioscia said Richards asked for new baseballs as much as he could, but still was not comfortable with many of the balls that he used.

Richards went six innings and allowed just one run and one hit with four walks and six strikeouts. He did not figure in the decision as the Angels came back to win 4-2 with three runs in the eighth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 1-0, 3.43 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-2, 5.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Wall was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Sunday. He pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2012 and in six last season. He had an ERA of 54.00 in two games for the Angels this season.

--LHP Nick Maronde was called up on Monday by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake. He pitched in 12 games for the Angels in 2012 and 10 last season and began this year as the No. 13 prospect in the system, according to MLB.com.

--LHP Garrett Richards made his fourth start of the year and his third on the road on Monday in Washington. He has a blazing fastball but had no control with his command, as he gave up just one hit but allowed four walks with a hit batter and wild pitch. He went six innings and left the game losing, 1-0.

--OF/DH Raul Ibanez, normally a DH, was not in the starting lineup as the Angels played their first game of the season without the DH. He was hitless in his last 11 at-bats going into Monday’s game, but he got a key pinch-hit bases-loaded double with two outs in the eighth to drive in three runs as the Angels won 4-2.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery) threw a bullpen session for the second time. Manager Mike Scioscia said the next step for the reliever is to throw in a simulated game. He was eligible to return April 5 and has now missed 19 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has been around the block. He has the experience. He knows how to swing the bat well. It was a huge hit for us.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, of OF/DH Raul Ibanez, who entered Monday’s game hitless in his last 11 at-bats but wound up getting a pinch-hit bases-loaded double in the eighth to drive in three runs as the Angels won 4-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21 and his next step is throw a simulated game. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19.

--3B David Freese (right quad tightness) was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup April 18. He returned to the starting lineup April 20 as the Angels DH.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill/Brennan Boesch

DH Raul Ibanez

