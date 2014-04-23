Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Los Angeles Angels’ first baseman Albert Pujols was hoping that his wife, Deidre, would be on hand when he hit the 500th career homer of his career.

But she missed by a few days, as Pujols went deep twice Tuesday against young Washington pitcher Taylor Jordan to reach the milestone in a 7-2 win against the Nationals.

Pujols called his wife back in California after his second homer and she asked if had hit his 500th home run. So what was his wife doing when he called?

“She was doing her nails,” said Pujols, with a laugh.

There were also happy faces in the Angels clubhouse, as Pujols seems to have found his old form now that he has eight homers this year.

“I can’t really say enough about how great of a teammate he is and what he’s meant to us as a team,” said second baseman Howie Kendrick, who had two hits Tuesday. “This year in spring training he told me he said, ‘Hey man, I feel good this year.’ It’s great to see him playing well and being his old self. He looks like the Albert of old.”

Left fielder Raul Ibanez, who had the game-winning hit as a pinch-hitter Monday, was on deck when Pujols went deep in the fifth.

“Just an honor to be a part of it, such an incredible career that’s still going. To have been there and to have been on deck, I’ll never forget it,” Ibanez said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 1-2, 4.74 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-1, 2.88)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Raul Ibanez, normally a DH, was in the starting lineup in left field Tuesday and he hit fourth back of 1B Albert Pujols, who hit two homers for the 500th of his career. Ibanez was hitless in four at-bats and his averaged fell to .152. He had the game-winning pinch-hit double in the eighth inning Monday.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs got the start Tuesday and allowed just three hits and two runs in seven innings. He got the win as 1B Albert Pujols hit two homers in the 7-2 victory against the Nationals.

--1B Albert Pujols hit two homers Tuesday against the Nationals to give him 500 for his career. He hit a three-run shot in the first and a two-run drive in the fifth off Washington starter Taylor Jordan, 25. “It was middle up. It was a really good swing. It was probably the best swing I have had this year so far. I had a good feeling it would be a special day,” Pujols said of his 500th homer.

--2B Howie Kendrick was 2-for-4 in the 7-2 win against the Nationals. He is now hitting .306 and was part of a strong infield defense for the Angels in back of LHP Tyler Skaggs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am just glad it happened tonight. I was thinking about (500 homers) because you guys brought it up. I knew this year it was going to happen, either tonight, tomorrow or two months from now. My goal was to prepare myself every day.” -- Angels 1B Albert Pujols, on hitting his 500th career home run in s 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21 and his next step is throw a simulated game. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19.

--3B David Freese (right quad tightness) was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup April 18. He returned to the starting lineup April 20 as the Angels DH.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill/Brennan Boesch

DH Raul Ibanez