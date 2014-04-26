Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Manager Mike Scioscia said before the 13-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday that Joe Smith has taken over the closer role from Ernesto Frieri.

“We want to get Ernie (Frieri) off of that treadmill and let him get an inning or two where he can try to make some adjustments,” Scioscia said. “Historically, Ernie has responded well to this. We need him, and I think this is the best route to take to get to the final solution we want.”

Frieri is 0-2 with a 9.35 earned-run average, five homers given up and two blown saves in 10 appearances this season. He has given up 25 homers since the start of 2012, more than any other reliever with at least 40 saves in that span.

Scioscia said he will “mix and match” in the eighth inning, with Fernando Salas, Michael Kohn, Kevin Jepsen and Nick Maronde, the lone lefty in the bullpen, as the options. Frieri will not pitch in the eighth inning of close games for now.

“To put him (Frieri) in a setup role right now would defeat the purpose, because you’re going to put him in a high-leverage situation,” Scioscia said. “If you’re ready for the eighth inning, you’re ready for the ninth.”

Smith and Frieri, both right-handers, are complete opposites in their approach. Smith has never closed a game and he employs a three-quarter delivery on his four-seam fastball, sinker and slider that he uses to produce ground-ball outs. Frieri is a power pitcher whose fastball operates in the mid 90‘s, along with a curveball and a changeup.

Frieri worked a scoreless eighth inning on Friday with the game out of reach.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-3, 3.68 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols, who hit his 501st career homer Friday, appeared at first base Friday for the 19th time this season -- a sign that he may be healthy after missing the final month of the 2013 season with a foot injury. “It feels good to be healthy. It’s good to be at first base. Injuries are part of the game. If you don’t want to get hurt than maybe you shouldn’t play. I still continue to do my therapy and get here early and will probably do that for the rest of my career.”

--3B Ian Stewart made the most of a rare start at the hot corner on Friday, filling in for David Freese. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Stewart was in the lineup based on his career stats against Yankees starter Hiroki Kuroda. Stewart was 6-for-13 lifetime against him prior to the game and was 2-for-5 with a two-run homer on Friday. “Freese will get the lion’s share of the work at third,” said Scioscia.

--CF Mike Trout went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak against the Yankees snapped at 13 games. “It was still fun watching the bottom of our order tonight,” said Trout, referring to SS Erick Aybar, C Hank Conger and RF Collin Cowgill, who drove in a combined eight runs in the 13-1 win.

--LHP C.J. Wilson likes pitching at Yankee Stadium, where he is 3-2 as a starter after the 13-1 win Friday. “I like to pitch here,” he said. “A lot of the hitters here are established. You can’t throw meatballs and if you can keep the Yankees in the ballpark, you have a much better chance to beat them.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously I‘m swinging the bat pretty good right now. You have to take advantage when you’re feeling good at the plate.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, who hit his ninth homer of the season Friday, matching Brian Downing’s team record for home runs in April established in 1986.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21 and he pitched another simulated game on April 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game on April 24.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to do any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill/Brennan Boesch

DH Raul Ibanez

