Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- After spending the first four weeks of the season with seven relievers, the Los Angeles Angels beefed up their bullpen Sunday.

The Angels promoted right-hander Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake, and they optioned outfielder Brennan Boesch to the same club.

Morin, 22, is a top prospect who began the season with Double-A Arkansas. After going 1-0 with three saves and a 0.00 ERA five appearances, he was promoted to Triple-A. With Salt Lake, he allowed five runs (four earned) in three innings, but he recorded two saves in four appearances, enough to convince the Angels he was ready for the majors.

”We have some guys who have pitched a lot this week, so we’d like to go with an extra arm,“ manager Mike Scioscia said. ”Michael has really come on. He has great makeup. He’ll be ready for the opportunity. ...

“If everyone gets a role and contributes, you don’t know how long (the eight-man bullpen) will last. Right now, it’s something that can help us.”

Morin wasn’t involved, but the bullpen took the loss Sunday as the Angels fell 3-2 to the New York Yankees.

Boesch batted .231 with no RBIs in seven games with the Angels.

The Angels cleared a spot for Morin on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Michael Roth for assignment. Roth, 24, was 0-4 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts for Arkansas this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.50) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs (2-0, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Iannetta reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game when he went 0-for-1 with three walks Sunday. However, he committed a crucial passed ball that led to the Yankees’ tiebreaking, eighth-inning run in New York’s 3-2 win over the Angels. Iannetta has a .381 on-base percentage.

--OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after he hit .231 with no RBIs in seven games with the Angels. He was promoted to the majors April 16 when RF Kole Calhoun went on the disabled list.

--RHP Mike Morin, 22, was called up Sunday to give the Angels an extra bullpen arm. The top prospect posted five saves between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Salt Lake this season, but he had a 12.00 ERA in four appearances for the Angels’ top minor league affiliate.

--LHP Michael Roth was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Mike Morin. Roth, 24, was 0-4 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts for Double-A Arkansas this season.

--OF Mike Trout, who had two singles in Sunday’s loss, has hit safely in 16 of 18 career games against the Yankees. He holds a career .373 average with three home runs and 14 RBIs vs. New York.

--1B Albert Pujols isn’t only is setting milestones with the long ball. He is four doubles away from tying Lou Gehrig for 34th all-time and nine extra-base hits from matching Chipper Jones at 25th all-time.

--2B Howie Kendrick went 1-for-4 with a triple Sunday night. Entering the rubber game of the series with the Yankees, Kendrick ranked third all-time with a .350 average against the Yankees (minimum of 200 plate appearances).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just missed it. It was a fastball right there, and I just missed it. You catch I don’t know how many balls a year, and that doesn’t happen, but it did. Can’t do anything about it now. I don’t care what you’re trying to do -- frame it, stand on your head and catch it, it doesn’t matter. You have to catch it. It’s one of the dumbest plays I’ve made in my career -- or not made.” -- C Chris Iannetta, on his eighth-inning passed ball Sunday that helped the Yankees record a 3-2 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21 and he pitched another simulated game on April 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game on April 24.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will be out until mid- to late May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to do any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

DH Raul Ibanez