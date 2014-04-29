Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While most major league teams got Monday off, the Los Angeles Angels were not so lucky.

The Angels played nine games in 10 days in Detroit, Washington and New York before making the cross-country flight back to Southern California to begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night in Angel Stadium.

Their game against the Yankees on Sunday night ended at 11:30 p.m. EDT, and they boarded a flight to Los Angeles at 1 a.m. They landed in Los Angeles at 4 a.m. PDT, were bused to Angel Stadium to get their cars and drive home. Many didn’t get home until the sun was up Monday morning.

That was not the case for the Angels’ starting pitcher Monday night, Tyler Skaggs, who took an afternoon flight from New York, watched the Angels-Yankees game on the plane, then slept in his own bed at his parents’ house in Santa Monica, Calif.

“It was like I was getting ready to pitch in a high school game,” said Skaggs, 22. “I haven’t slept in my own bed in years. It was different, waking up with my mom cooking breakfast. ... My room hasn’t changed. Actually, it was kind of awkward, but it was nice.”

Skaggs threw seven innings of three-run ball, but he didn’t get a decision in the Angels’ 6-3 victory over the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-2, 3.90 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 1-2, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton (torn thumb ligament) will have the hard cast removed from his left hand later this week. He is progressing as expected after undergoing surgery April 11, but he cannot yet swing a bat. Hamilton is still about four weeks away from returning.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is out of his walking boot but still sore. He played catch Monday, but he is about three weeks away from returning.

--CF Mike Trout snapped a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning Monday, propelling the Angels to a 6-3 win over the Indians. He also tripled and scored in the first inning, raising his season average to .327. Fifteen of his 34 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

--1B Albert Pujols has as many home runs (nine) as strikeouts. The nine homers in March/April tied an Angels club record, also held by Brian Downing (1987). Pujols had five homers in March/April in his first two seasons combined with the club.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings of his start Monday against the Indians. Skaggs, who got a no-decision, has pitched at least seven innings in four of his five starts this season. The Angels won all five of his starts. “It’s all about winning,” Skaggs said. “It doesn’t matter if I get the win or a no-decision, as long as we win, I really don’t mind.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his sixth start of the season Tuesday against the Indians. Weaver, who has allowed one run in each of his past two starts, is 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 career starts against Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was awesome, I was pretty pumped. I woke up this morning after missing the whole series in New York, and I just had a feeling I was going to get to pitch tonight. I was excited, man.” -- RHP Joe Smith, whose first save as an Angel came Monday against his old team, the Cleveland Indians, in Los Angeles’ 6-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training. Manager Mike Scioscia said Burnett still “needs more work,” referring to his stamina. He resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21 and he pitched another simulated game on April 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game on April 24.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to do any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

DH Raul Ibanez