Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Joe Smith, the Los Angeles Angels’ closer for now, said he looks at his new role much the same as he viewed pitching as a setup man in the seventh or eighth innings.

Smith, who replaced the struggling Ernesto Frieri, got his first save of the season the first chance he got Monday against his former Cleveland Indians teammates. Handed a 6-3 lead, Smith gave up just a single in a scoreless ninth. Then on Tuesday, he pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in a 6-4 win over Cleveland.

No drama, no problem.

”For me, it’s just another inning,“ said Smith, who has five saves in 452 career appearances. ”I‘m not somebody who thinks it’s a different animal.

“I had to come in and face (Detroit‘s) Miguel Cabrera (with the Indians), since he was in our division, every frickin’ weekend with the bases loaded and one out. What’s a tougher spot? You’re up 4-3 in the seventh facing Miggy, or you have a three-run lead in the ninth and a clean inning? I’ll take the three-run lead and the clean inning any day.”

Smith pitched scoreless ball in 12 of his 13 outings this season. He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-1, 3.14 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dane De La Rosa will throw a simulated game at extended spring training in Arizona Wednesday. He landed on the disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder.

--LHP Sean Burnett will throw a simulated game at extended spring training in Arizona on Wednesday. Burnett is working his way back from left elbow surgery performed last August.

--SS Erick Aybar had four hits Tuesday against the Indians, giving him two four-hit games in the past five games. He is hitting .515 (17-for-33) over his past eight games overall, raising his season average to .292.

--2B Howie Kendrick batted in the leadoff spot Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 21, 2010, and he went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs. He primarily batted in the fifth spot this season, but he also has hit fourth, sixth and seventh. He is hitting .365 over his past 13 games.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday against the Indians. He got the win, but he admitted he didn’t have his best stuff. Weaver showed some frustration following the fifth inning during what appeared to be a heated discussion in the dugout with manager Mike Scioscia. In that inning, Santana bunted for a single on the Angels’ defensive shift, which included 3B David Freese playing closer to second base than third. “Obviously it’s a little frustrating,” Weaver said, “but that’s the new era of baseball nowadays. It’s a lot of numbers and trying to outthink the opponent. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn‘t. When it doesn’t work, it’s frustrating. At the same time, you can’t change the way you pitch just because of what the defense is doing.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday against the Indians. After giving up six runs in his first start, Wilson has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of the other four starts. He is 3-2 with a 2.54 in 25 career games (seven starts) vs. Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys battled, they battled hard. Even though it got a little hairy in the middle, we got some big outs from Michael Kohn and Kevin Jepsen to keep the lead and hold on.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after six Angels relievers helped nail down a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24, and he will throw another in Arizona on April 30. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game April 24, and he will throw another in Arizona on April 30.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to do any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

DH Raul Ibanez