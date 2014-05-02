Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Scioscia is hitting .600. That is, the Angels’ manager has been successful this season on three of five replay review challenges. Scioscia, though, said he isn’t concerned about his “success percentage.”

“There are going to be times when it’s close and you’re going to go out there,” he said. “We have an extra set of eyes looking at it, so you’re going to balance the chances it might get overturned. And it depends on what point of the game it is. You don’t want to lose a challenge in the first inning.”

The Angels scored two runs against the Indians on Tuesday after the third out of the fifth inning was overturned with a review, extending the inning. While Scioscia said the two runs were nice, the overturned call would have been beneficial to his club even without the runs.

“Any time you get a call overturned it has value because you’re making (the opposing pitcher) work harder to get out of the inning,” he said.

If the third out of an inning is under review, the defense has a choice: Wait on the field for the decision or go to the dugout and risk having to run back onto the field if the ruling is overturned.

“I think the person it affects the most is whoever’s throwing,” Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick said. “Because your mind is saying the inning’s over, then you’re back out there. It’s huge. It definitely can be a game changer because the momentum can shift.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 4.60 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-4, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yoslan Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game. Herrera was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six appearances. The Angels will make a corresponding move to fill Herrera’s roster spot on Friday.

--DH Raul Ibanez is hitting just .167, but he’s been a clutch hitter, batting .273 (6-for-22) with two homers and 16 RBIs with runners in scoring position. He leads the majors with eight RBIs in the eighth inning or later, and he has more RBIs (17) than hits (13) this season.

--RHP Michael Kohn leads the American League in scoreless relief appearances, with 13. In 15 games, opposing hitters are batting .125 (6 for 48) against him.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up one run and two hits in eight innings to earn the victory Wednesday against the Indians. After giving up a double to Elliot Johnson leading off the third, Wilson retired the next 18 hitters to get through eight innings. “Mechanically I got into a little bit more of a groove as the game went on,” Wilson said. “First couple batters I felt good, but the ball was sailing on me a little bit. And as I got more into the flow of the game, I was able to keep the ball in the strike zone more often, and I was able to expand later when I had a count advantage.”

--LHP Hector Santiago will make his sixth start of the season Friday against the Rangers. Not only has Santiago gone winless so far, the Angels are 0-5 in games he started. He is 1-0 with one save and a 1.98 ERA in four career games (two starts) vs. the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wow, right? Hey, one month down, five to go. We obviously have got to do better than one game over .500; that’s not going to cut it. But I think we’re going in the right direction.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, after the Angels moved above .500 (14-13) for the first time since winning on Opening Day last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24, and he will throw another in Arizona on April 30. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game April 24, and he will throw another in Arizona on April 30.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. However, he won’t be able to do any rehab on the thumb until May 2. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

DH Raul Ibanez