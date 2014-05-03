Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels finished the month of April with a winning record at 14-13. It may not sound like much, but getting off to a decent start was important this season, considering the last two seasons.

The Angels were a combined 17-32 in April in 2012 and 2013, so even one game over .500 was reason for optimism.

“That’s what we were trying to do, not have the kind of month we had the last two years,” said center fielder Mike Trout, who hit .321 with six homers, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored for the month. “We’re having fun. We’re trying to put some good games together, trying to get into a little groove.”

The Angels’ pitching has been adequate, but their offense -- despite losing Josh Hamilton and Kole Calhoun -- has been among the best in the league. Through April, they ranked first in home runs, slugging percentage and triples, and second in runs and total bases.

New hitting coach Don Baylor fractured his femur bone on opening day and hasn’t been with the club since, but the impact he had on the hitters during spring training has had a lasting effect.

“There’s no doubt he expressed a lot of key philosophical things in spring training we’re all on board with,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Whether it’s the situational hitting aspect, whether it’s understanding what pitchers are trying to do to you in the batter’s box, maybe taking what a pitcher will give you, putting the ball in play more when you need to, these are some things we’ve seen this month. And I know Don’s pleased with that. We’re just laying the foundation.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday, replacing RHP Yoslan Herrera, who was optioned to Salt Lake on Wednesday. Green was hitting .349 (38-for-109) with 11 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 26 games for the Bees.

--2B Howie Kendrick is hitting .350 (21-for-60) in his last 15 games. He has hit in the leadoff spot in each of the past three games, reaching base in six of 14 plate appearances, scoring two runs, driving in three and stealing a base.

--3B David Freese had to leave Friday’s game in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. After the game, X-rays showed Freese has a non-displaced fracture of the middle finger on his right hand. He’ll be placed on the disabled list Saturday, but there is no timetable yet for his return. Freese had singled in his first at-bat Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks to fall to 0-5 on the season with a loss to the Rangers on Friday. “I think he pitched better than what his linescore shows, but he couldn’t finish off the sixth, and the couple mistakes he made ended up going out of the park,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, referring to the home runs he gave up to Shin-Soo Choo and Alex Rios. “It seemed like as the game went on, he didn’t get away with as many pitches that weren’t quite there. But he pitched a strong game and hopefully it’s a step forward.”

--RHP Garrett Richards will make his sixth start of the season Saturday against the Rangers. Richards has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts. He earned a victory in each of his first two starts, but received a no-decision in the last three. He is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 10 career games (six starts) vs. the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--Angels 3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture, middle finger, right hand) had to leave the May 2 game in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch. He’ll be placed on the disabled list May 3, but there is no timetable yet for his return.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He is expected to pitch in extended Spring Training game May 3.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He will rehab the shoulder at extended spring training in Arizona. He played catch in Arizona and was progressing toward the bullpen as of April 19. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona and looked good according to manager Mike Scioscia.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. He expects to take part in baseball activities week of May 5. He’s scheduled to meet with a doctor May 3. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Ian Stewart

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

DH Raul Ibanez

=