Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Joe Smith apparently is too valuable to be limited to pitching only the ninth inning.

Smith is 3-for-3 in save opportunities since taking over the Los Angeles Angels’ closer role from Ernesto Frieri. In his three saves, Smith pitched three innings, allowed no runs, two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

However, with Frieri showing signs that he is working his way out of his slump -- he has thrown 3 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings in four appearances since losing his closer job -- manager Mike Scioscia is contemplating moving Frieri back to the back end of the bullpen.

“Our optimum bullpen is really with Ernie back in the ninth inning and being able to move Joe Smith around,” Scioscia said. “But we need some bullpen depth to evolve before we can push Joe that far.”

Frieri was 2-for-4 in save opportunities with a 9.35 ERA before he was removed from “high-leverage” situations April 25. Smith, meanwhile, has been stellar all season -- he is unscored upon in 13 of his 14 appearances.

The Angels’ bullpen allowed eight runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings Sunday during Los Angeles’ 14-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 2-2, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B C.J. Cron became the fourth player in Angels history to get three hits in his major league debut with the club. Cron, who went 3-for-5 Saturday, joined Kendrys Morales (2006), Lee Stevens (1990) and Gil Flores (1977). Cron went 2-for-4 Sunday in his second game.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs had his worst start of the season Sunday against the Rangers, giving up six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Angels won each of his previous five starts this season.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his seventh start of the season Monday when he faces the Yankees. He allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts. Weaver is 6-4 with a 5.93 ERA in 13 career starts against the Yankees.

--RHP Yoslan Herrera, optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game, was outrighted to Salt Lake on Saturday. Herrera was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six appearances for the Angels this season.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday night with Triple-A Salt Lake. He landed on the disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder.

--1B Albert Pujols started at designated hitter for the second game in a row due to a tight right hamstring. He homered Sunday and went a combined 2-for-7 in the two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think anything went wrong, they just hit the pitches I was throwing. They made an adjustment, they had a good game plan. I started off the game good but started falling behind late in counts. It’s easy to hit when it’s 2-0, 2-1, so it’s kind of what happened.” -- LHP Tyler Skaggs, who allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings Sunday during the Angels’ 14-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he was due to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake in early May.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. He expects to take part in baseball activities week of May 5-11. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill