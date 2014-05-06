Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It didn’t take long after manager Mike Scioscia posted Monday’s lineup for the whispers to start. Is Raul Ibanez being phased out?

The Angels signed the 41-year-old designated hitter to a one-year, $2.75 million contract in the hopes he could produce like he did last year, when he hit 29 home runs for the Mariners.

But Ibanez has struggled, hitting just .144 with 30 strikeouts in 90 at-bats heading into Monday’s game against the Yankees. Ibanez, a left-handed hitter, was not in Monday’s lineup despite the Yankees throwing right-hander David Phelps.

Instead, C.J. Cron, a right-handed hitter called up just a couple days ago, was the DH hitting in the cleanup spot. Cron had five hits in nine at-bats in his first two major league games over the weekend.

Scioscia, though, said the club still has plans for Ibanez.

“Raul’s going to play,” he said. “We need him to find his way and hit. But on occasional days, we’re going to mix and match a little bit. We’ll let Raul exhale a little bit and relax and get back in there.”

It didn’t take long for Ibanez to get back in. Cron was 0-for-3 in Monday’s game, including two at-bats in which he failed to drive in a runner from third with one out. So in the eighth inning with two on and two out, Scioscia sent Ibanez up to pinch hit for Cron, and Ibanez walked.

It was one of six walks in the inning for the Angels, who scored three runs in the inning in a 4-1 win.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-3, 5.14 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cory Rasmus was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday. In 12 games for the Bees, he was 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA and one save. He appeared in 16 games for the Angels last season, going 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

--3B Luis Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to make room on the roster for RHP Cory Rasmus. Jimenez was up with the Angels for just two days, appearing in one game and going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run on six hits and one walk in eight innings to get the victory Monday against the Yankees. Weaver worked his way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning by striking out Brett Gardner and getting Derek Jeter to hit into a double play. Weaver screamed and pumped his fist as he walked off the field after the inning. “I showed a little bit of emotion getting out of that jam,” Weaver said, stating the obvious. “A great turn by (second baseman) Howie (Kendrick) staying with that ball. Luckily Jeter hit it right at him. I was pretty hyped. ... It was awesome.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson will make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against the Yankees. He has won each of his last two starts and four of five overall. Wilson is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 26 career games (nine starts) against the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was crazy. Everybody was surprised because he was warming up pretty good and the last minute he was like, ‘Oh man, I don’t feel good.'” -- RHP Ernesto Frieri, talking about RHP Joe Smith, who was up in the bullpen getting ready to pitch the ninth, but got sick after making his warm-up pitches.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. He expects to take part in baseball activities week of May 5-11. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

