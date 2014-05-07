Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ernesto Frieri is still trying to regain his role as the Los Angeles Angels’ full-time closer.

Tuesday’s game won’t help his cause.

Frieri, reclassified as a setup reliever two weeks ago, allowed only one baserunner in his past 4 2/3 innings prior to Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees. The right-hander even earned his first save since April 21 on Monday night, when he replaced Jered Weaver and closed out a 4-1 victory over New York.

On Tuesday night, however, Frieri’s first pitch to second baseman Brian Roberts in the top of the ninth inning resulted in a home run that gave the Yankees a 4-3 victory.

Frieri, who amassed 60 saves the past two seasons, now is 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA.

“I’ve been making my pitches lately,” Frieri said. “Today I just said, ‘Let’s attack the strike zone, let’s make sure I‘m going to throw strikes,’ and I got hurt. It’s crazy.”

Will the home run hurt Frieri’s confidence?

“I sure hope not,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s been throwing the ball so well. Ernie made some great pitches in that ninth inning. He just had one mistake.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.87 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-5, 5.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Grant Green was scratched from the starting lineup one hour before the first pitch due to a jammed left ring finger. He was hurt in pregame warmups.

--RHP Joe Smith was not available Tuesday, and he will not pitch Wednesday night because of tightness in his right side. Smith vomited in the bullpen Monday, and he didn’t pitch in that night’s win over the New York Yankees.

--CF Mike Trout hit a triple in the eighth inning to end an 0-for-12 slump. Trout has never failed to get a hit in four consecutive starts at the major league level.

--LF Raul Ibanez, who went 0-for-4 Tuesday, is now hitless in his past 18 at-bats. Ibanez needs two RBIs to reach 1,200 for his career.

--DH C.J. Cron was a late addition to the lineup Tuesday night, and he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Cron replaced LF Grant Green (finger), with Raul Ibanez moving from designated hitter to left field.

--1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Pujols is batting .385 during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kuroda had better stuff than we saw last week in New York. Offensively, we didn’t pressure those guys too much.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 4-3 loss to RHP Hiroki Kuroda and the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Los Angeles hit Kuroda hard April 25 at Yankee Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Grant Green (jammed left ring finger) did not play May 6.

--RHP Joe Smith (right side tightness) did not pitch May 5-6, and he won’t return before May 9.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He was cleared to start leg and body workouts. He expects to take part in baseball activities week of May 5-11. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

LHP Nick Maronde

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green