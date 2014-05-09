Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Offense is clearing the strength for the Los Angeles Angels early this season, as the team ranks second in the American League in runs (168) and home runs (40) and third in total bases (498) and slugging percentage (.425).

However, there has been a significant drop-off in production from the cleanup spot since the club lost outfielder Josh Hamilton to a thumb injury eight games into the season.

Hamilton started five games at cleanup, hitting .600 (9-for-15) with one homer and four RBIs. The Angels have used five players in his absence -- designated hitter/outfielder Raul Ibanez, second baseman Howie Kendrick, infielder Ian Stewart, third baseman David Freese and designated hitter C.J. Cron.

Those five have combined to hit .179 (20-for-112) with four homers and 13 RBIs in the cleanup spot.

Kendrick batted fourth Wednesday and went 1-for-4 in the Angels’ 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

“We’ve had to do a lot of mixing and matching in the lineup,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That big presence behind (No. 3 hitter) Albert (Pujols) is something we’re searching for.”

Hamilton, who sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb while diving headfirst into first base April 8, is making progress in his recovery. Wednesday he hit soft toss, swinging the bat with one hand. He will hit off a tee swinging with both hands starting this weekend at extended spring training in Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 3-0, 2.84) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 2-1, 4.8)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game. A corresponding roster move will be made before Friday’s game. Maronde made 11 relief appearances for the Angels this season, recording no decisions and a 5.68 ERA.

--LHP Brooks Raley was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Twins, and he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Raley, 25, went 0-1 with one save and a 3.68 ERA in eight games (one start) for Triple-A Rochester this season. He made a combined 14 appearances (five starts) for the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and ‘13, going 1-2 with a 7.04 ERA.

--LHP Buddy Boshers was designated for assignment by the Angels to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Brooks Raley. Boshers, who turns 26 on Friday, was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season.

--SS Erick Aybar, who wears No. 2 in honor of Yankees SS Derek Jeter, went 0-for-4 Wednesday against the Yankees in Jeter’s final career regular-season game at Anaheim. Despite going hitless, Aybar is batting .355 (22-for-62) in his past 15 games, raising his season average from .175 to .264.

--RHP Michael Kohn, in 17 outings, has made 15 scoreless relief appearances this season, tops in the American League. He allowed two earned run in his second appearance of the season, and he allowed an unearned run April 27 at Yankee Stadium. Opposing batters are hitting .102 (6-for-59) against him after he threw two scoreless innings Wednesday.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up six runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Yankees, falling to 0-6 this season. Santiago was undone in the first inning, when two errors -- including one of his own -- led to four unearned runs. “It was a tough start for him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s tough to give a team five outs like we did in the first inning, and those guys took advantage of it. Even if you take away those miscues, he was not effective tonight.”

--RHP Garrett Richards will make his seventh start of the season Friday against the Blue Jays. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in all four of his road starts. Richards is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA in five career games (three starts) vs. Toronto.

--OF/3B Grant Green was back in action Wednesday, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk. He was scratched from the starting lineup shortly before Tuesday’s game due to a jammed left ring finger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got beat tonight, but our guys battled. We’ve been playing well, even in some of the games we’ve lost. But tonight wasn’t one of them.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Grant Green (jammed left ring finger) did not play May 6. He was back in the starting lineup May 7.

--RHP Joe Smith (right side tightness) did not pitch May 5-7. He is day-to-day.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He will hit off a tee swinging with both hands starting the weekend of May 9-11 at extended spring training in Arizona. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green