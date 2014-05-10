Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Hector Santiago will be working things out in the bullpen for now.

After going 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season, the left-hander was removed from the starting rotation, where he began this season as No. 3.

The Angels did not say who will take his place next Tuesday in Philadelphia, which is his spot in the rotation, but it likely will be someone from Triple-A Salt Lake.

“Hopefully he’ll have some time to clear his head and get back on track and do the things we feel that he can do,” pitching coach Mike Butcher said.

The move did not seem to surprise the 26-year-old Santiago, 26, who came from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal.

“Obviously, I didn’t want it to happen, but I was looking for something to happen the way it was going,” he said.

Command has been one problem for Santiago. Another is being able to contain his emotions. The two could be connected.

“He needs to be a little bit more under control,” Butcher said. “The game kind of speeds up on him. He’s got to do a better job of slowing the game down and being under control.”

Santiago also pitched from the bullpen with the White Sox. From 2011-2013, he appeared in 78 games with Chicago, 27 of them starts, and was 8-10 with four saves and an ERA of 3.41.

“Hopefully this is the key,” Santiago said. “Go out and get that relief mentality. Go out and get one inning at a time, get back in there, and hopefully finish the year in the rotation.”

“He’s done it in the past, and it seems like it has worked for him in the past,” Butcher said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 2-1, 4.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 1-0, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will make his seventh start of the season in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. This will be his first career appearance against the Blue Jays. He is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two road starts this season.

--INF/OF Efren Navarro doubled twice in his first two at-bats and went 2-for-4 on Friday after he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and given the start in left field for the opener of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. He was batting .311 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs in 33 games with the Bees. He has a .295 career minor-league batting average with 42 homers and 430 RBIs in 873 games. In 12 games over two seasons with the Angels before Friday, he batted .214 (3-for-14) with one RBI. He fills the roster spot opened when LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game.

--LHP Hector Santiago has been removed from the starting rotation at least temporarily with a replacement to be named. He was scheduled to start Tuesday at Philadelphia. He is 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season. He will work from the bullpen. “Hopefully, things work out to where he gets his head right and we can get him back in the rotation sooner than later,” pitching coach Mike Butcher said. “I‘m sure it’s obviously not something he wants to do, going to the bullpen, but I think just to kind of clear his mind out. ... He will still be in big situations coming out of the bullpen for us.”

--SS Erick Aybar was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in Friday’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Over his past 15 games, he is batting .397 (25-for-63). He led off the ninth on Friday with a triple and scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly by DH Raul Ibanez. “(Aybar) is swinging the bat nice, he has confidence up there,” bench coach Dino Ebel said. “He’s putting good wood on it and he wants to be the guy. ... Hats off to him getting that big triple there in the ninth inning.”

--CF Mike Trout hit his seventh home run of the season in the third inning of Friday’s 4-3 win at Toronto. Of his past 38 hits, 18 have been for extra bases, including seven homers, eight doubles and three triples.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You prepare, do all this work, and you feel like you’re supposed to get the job done. When you don‘t, you’re disappointed, and when you do, you help the team, that’s really the most important thing.” -- LF Raul Ibanez, who hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of Friday’s win over the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He’s expected to begin a Double-A rehab assignment May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He will hit off a tee swinging with both hands starting the weekend of May 9-11 at extended spring training in Arizona. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green

