Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Hector Santiago will be working things out in the bullpen for now.

After going 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season, the left-hander was removed from the starting rotation, where he began this season as No. 3.

The Angels did not say who will take his place next Tuesday in Philadelphia, which is his spot in the rotation, but it likely will be someone from Triple-A Salt Lake.

“Hopefully he’ll have some time to clear his head and get back on track and do the things we feel that he can do,” pitching coach Mike Butcher said.

The move did not seem to surprise the 26-year-old Santiago, 26, who came from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal.

“Obviously, I didn’t want it to happen, but I was looking for something to happen the way it was going,” he said.

Command has been one problem for Santiago. Another is being able to contain his emotions. The two could be connected.

“He needs to be a little bit more under control,” Butcher said. “The game kind of speeds up on him. He’s got to do a better job of slowing the game down and being under control.”

Santiago also pitched from the bullpen with the White Sox. From 2011-2013, he appeared in 78 games with Chicago, 27 of them starts, and was 8-10 with four saves and an ERA of 3.41.

“Hopefully this is the key,” Santiago said. “Go out and get that relief mentality. Go out and get one inning at a time, get back in there, and hopefully finish the year in the rotation.”

“He’s done it in the past, and it seems like it has worked for him in the past,” Butcher said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-2, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-2, 3.82)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver (3-2, 3.48 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday, and his fourth on the road, in the third game of the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his last four starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA. In 10 career starts against Toronto, he is 8-2 with a 3.68 ERA.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs pitched into the ninth inning to earn the win as the Angels defeated the Blue Jays, 5-3, on Saturday. He retired 21 consecutive batters between a first-inning double by Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion and an eighth-inning double by INF/OF Steve Tolleson. Skaggs gave up two hits in the ninth before being replaced by RHP Joe Smith. After allowing three runs (two earned), four hits and no walks in eight innings, Skaggs is 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA and became the first Angels pitchers to win three games as a 22-year-old since LHP Brian Anderson in 1994. “He kind of opened up everything in the first inning, we used all his pitches,” Angels C Chris Iannetta said. “After that, he kind of settled in to throwing his four-seamer, his sinker over the plate and then using his secondary pitches to complement that. He did a really good job. Even that last inning he was still making good pitches, they just put some balls where we weren‘t.”

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) has been doing baseball-related activities in Arizona. He hopes to be able to return as soon as he is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 18. “He was feeling a lot better,” bench coach Dino Elba said before Saturday’s game. “Just day-to-day with him, and pain tolerance. Gripping the bat, throwing the ball. I feel like he will be ready in the 15 days.” Freese went on the disabled list on May 3.

--1B C.J. Cron hit the first home run of his major-league career in the third inning of Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. “Awesome,” said bench coach Dino Ebel. “When he hit it, I got the chills because he crushed it pretty good. Getting the ball, he was pretty excited.”

--CF Mike Trout has reached base 10 straight games against the Blue Jays after walking in the second inning of Saturday’ 5-3 victory at Toronto. Bench coach Dino Ebel said Trout would probably be used as designated hitter in Sunday’s game at Rogers Centre. His 126 multi-hit games since the start of the 2012 season lead the majors in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You prepare, do all this work, and you feel like you’re supposed to get the job done. When you don‘t, you’re disappointed, and when you do, you help the team, that’s really the most important thing.” -- LF Raul Ibanez, who hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of Friday’s win over the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Smith (right side tightness) did not pitch May 5-7, but returned to pitch on May 9.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He’s expected to begin a Double-A rehab assignment May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He will hit off a tee swinging with both hands starting the weekend of May 9-11 at extended spring training in Arizona. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green

=