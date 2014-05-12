Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Los Angeles Angels are rounding into form.

They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 Sunday, their third win in a row, and they will aim for a four-game sweep Monday at Rogers Centre.

Los Angeles (19-17) also moved two games above .500 for the first time this season.

During the surge, the starting pitching is looking good, other than the performances of left-hander Hector Santiago, who now finds himself in the bullpen to work things out.

Right-hander Jered Weaver is working his way out of his early-season struggles. He allowed the Blue Jays one run in 6 1/3 innings Sunday before showing his maturity and honesty by suggesting that he was losing fastball command and that bringing in a fresh arm from the bullpen would be a good idea. It worked.

For the second start in a row, Weaver allowed just one earned run. He has yielded only six earned runs over his past 31 2/3 innings (1.71 ERA).

“I got off to a slow start there, and I’ve been trying to figure some stuff out in between starts to get me back to where I need to be,” said Weaver, who owned a 5.79 ERA after three starts this season. “I felt pretty good these last two, actually three.”

Manager Mike Scioscia added Sunday, “I think he’s growing into his stuff. His stuff was good again this afternoon. Weav is trying to get back to where he wants to be. He took some great strides the last couple of games.”

However, it is not only Weaver. The rotation is emerging in general.

“It’s been tremendous,” Scioscia said. “Every time we’re out there for the most part with the exception of Hector, who has struggled, we’ve been given a chance to win. That’s all you can ask your starting pitchers to do. These guys have been pitching deep into games and doing a good job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-2, 3.21 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 6-1, 1.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (4-2, 3.21 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season in Monday’s finale of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He pitched eight innings in each of his past two starts. In 17 career outings (seven starts) against the Blue Jays, he is 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA and three saves. As a starter, he is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA against Toronto.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Double-A Arkansas on Saturday to begin his minor league rehabilitation stint. He allowed four hits, a walk and three earned runs while striking out one. “Velocity looked good, the line score wasn‘t, but he felt good,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s important to us.”

--INF Ian Stewart is listed as day-to-day after he was hit by the ball on the left hand during a swinging strike in the seventh inning Sunday. INF John McDonald took over his at-bat and hit a flyout to right, then took Stewart’s spot at third base. X-rays were negative, but more tests were to be done. Stewart said he was hit on the knuckle in the area of the pinky and ring finger.

--C Hank Conger set a career high with five RBIs on Sunday the Angels’ 9-3 victory at Toronto, three on his third home run of the season in the sixth inning. He also had an RBI double in the fourth and RBI single in the ninth. “For me it’s just kind of a matter of slowing everything down,” Conger said. “When I try to get too big, then everything kind of gets out of whack. Obviously it was a good day.” His previous career best for RBI in a game was three, which he accomplished twice. The last Angels catcher to have five RBIs in a game was Bobby Wilson on Aug. 14, 2010, also against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took a lot for me to do that. But at certain times you have to swallow your pride, and those guys came in and did a great job.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, after asking out of Sunday’s game in the seventh inning. Four Angels relievers followed him, and they closed out a 9-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (sore left hand) left the May 11 game. X-rays were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green