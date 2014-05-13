Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- With David Freese still on the disabled list and Ian Stewart joining him there, the Angels are on to Plan C at third base.

That would mean a combination of Luis Jimenez, who was called up for Monday’s game at Toronto from Triple-A Salt Lake, and veteran defensive whiz John McDonald, who made a play in the Toronto series this week that might have saved a game.

Grant Green also could see some action there although he started in left field in Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays while Jimenez started at third base.

Manager Mike Scioscia said that defense would be the main concern at third so that means likely a combination of McDonald and Jimenez. McDonald, though, also provides depth at second base and shortstop and is 39 years old.

It’s not certain when Freese will return from the fracture in his right middle finger. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on Saturday but as yet is unable to throw a ball. But Scioscia was not ruling out a Saturday return because the throwing ability is something that could return at any time.

“Right now, it’s still a little sore,” Scioscia said. “(Throwing) is probably the last thing that is going to come. He’s not that far behind. He’s made a lot of progress.”

Stewart suffered a badly bruised left hand when he was hit with the ball on a swinging miss in Sunday’s game. X-rays were negative but Scioscia said that in these cases sometimes something shows up later. “You take your time with it and hopefully it won’t be too long until he can get back to baseball activities,” he said. “Right now, we want to exercise caution and make sure he’s okay.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 0-1, 4.05 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 3-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will be called up to start the opener of a two-game series against the Phillies at Philadelphia. It will be Shoemaker’s second career major-league start. The 27-year-old pitched five runless innings last September against the Seattle Mariners. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings in three relief outings this season for the Angels. In five starts at Salt Lake, he is 1-0 with a 6.31 ERA, but in his most recent start May 7, he allowed eight hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out 11 in a no-decision against Las Vegas. He is filling the rotation spot created when LHP Hector Santiago was moved to the bullpen.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He was injured when the ball hit his hand on a swinging strike in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 9-3 win at Toronto. X-rays were negative but the Angels are being cautious. “He’s still sore,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “A lot of times the initial X-rays are negative and something shows up down the road.” INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his place and he started in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto. Scioscia said that defense is the prime consideration with INF John McDonald and INF/OF Grant Green also in the mix until 3B David Freese (right middle figer fracture) returns from the DL.

--INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, a 7-3 loss, after INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) was put on the 15-day disabled list. It is his second stint with the Angels this season. He was recalled May 3 and optioned back to Salt Lake on May 5 after going 0-for-3. He was batting .270 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games with the Bees. Jimenez was 1-for-3 on Monday.

--CF Mike Trout hit a two-run double in the third inning of Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has reached base in 12 consecutive games against the Blue Jays. He has five doubles, three homers and seven RBIs in those games.

--LHP C.J. Wilson threw 116 pitches in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto and has thrown at least 111 in each of his eight starts this season. It is the eighth longest such streak since 1988 with RHP David Cone going 12 games in 1993 and LHP Mark Langston going 14 games in 1988.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My ball was inconsistent today. I’d throw a pitch expecting it to move six inches. Sometimes it would move not at all and other times it would move two feet. I made two bad pitches and one bad play (on an infield single in the first). That’s really what it comes down to. That ended up being five runs. I didn’t give our team a chance today.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, after Monday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) was put on the disabled list May 12. He was hit on the hand by the ball on a swinging strike in the seventh inning May 11. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Luis Jimenez

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green

