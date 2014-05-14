Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout played his first game in Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night when his team faced the Philadelphia Phillies.

It only seemed like his entire hometown of Millville, N.J., was there.

The Phillies estimated that over 4,000 fans were on hand from Millville (pop. 28,000), which is some 45 miles south of Philadelphia. Trout put the number at closer to 8,000.

Not only that, but the town’s mayor threw out the ceremonial first pitch, the high school’s band played before the game and the choir sang the national anthem.

“I just want to thank them for coming,” Trout said in a news conference before the game. “It’s just very special for them to come out and take the time to come see me play. I wish I was playing a four-game series, but I‘m going to take the best of the two days that I‘m here. It’s going to be fun.”

Trout, who went 1-for-5 in a 4-3 victory, said he grew up rooting for the Philadelphia teams and that while he did not have tickets to any of the games in the 2008 World Series -- in which the Phillies beat Tampa Bay -- he did tailgate in the parking lot before one of the games in Citizens Bank Park.

That led someone to ask him whether he would ever consider playing for the Phillies.

“When the time comes, we’ll see,” he said with a laugh.

That will be a while. Trout signed a six-year, $144.5 million contract before this season, running through 2020.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards 3-0, 2.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 2-2, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Toronto in his last start despite allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Richards struck out six and walked two. He will be making his first career start against the Phillies.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday, pitched five innings against Philadelphia in his first start of the season (and the second of his career) to earn his first major league victory. Shoemaker, who retired the first nine hitters he faced, allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out three and walking one.

--CF Mike Trout went 1-for-5 Tuesday in his first game in Philadelphia, some 45 miles from his hometown of Millville, N.J. Trout, mired in a 7-for-48 slump, is hitting .270 with seven homers and 24 RBIs.

--1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-5 Tuesday against the Phillies and is hitless in his last 15 at-bats, dropping his average to .260. Pujols has 10 homers and 26 RBIs this season.

--2B Howie Kendrick went 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak end. Kendrick is hitting .305 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re on Cloud Nine just being here. To get your first win, it’s so exciting. ... It’s a phenomenal thing.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday, after he pitched five innings against Philadelphia in his first start of the season to earn his first major league victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

