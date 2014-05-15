Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Perhaps a return trip to Citizens Bank Park was exactly the antidote Raul Ibanez needed to begin climbing his way out of his recent futility.

Ibanez, who played three seasons -- including his lone All-Star campaign -- with the Phillies from 2009-11, picked up a hit, two walks and a stolen base in his first trip back to Philadelphia since his departure.

Entering the game just 1-for-25 since April 29, Ibanez promptly delivered a key RBI single in the first inning which jumpstarted the Angels in their 3-0 win over the Phillies.

“Any time you can score early, it’s huge,” Angels first baseman Albert Pujols said. “Raul is a guy that’s gonna fight out there. This season hasn’t gone the way that he wanted to. He’s a great teammate.”

Despite a dismal .146 batting average, the 41-year-old outfielder has made the most of his hits and sits tied for third on the club with 19 RBIs.

“He’s been a productive hitter -- that’s for sure -- despite the average,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s a big hit for Raul. I think taking the walks were important too. And we need him -- we’ll see.”

RECORD: 21-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (Erik Bedard, 2-1, 3.38) at Angels (Tyler Skaggs, 3-1, 4.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-1, 4.14) is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rays as the Angels open a 10-game homestand. Skaggs has pitched fairly well in his first year in the American League, save for one disastrous outing vs. Texas on May 4. But the 22-year-old lefty rebounded in his last start, limiting Toronto to three runs (two earned) over eight innings while allowing just four hits. On the road, he’s 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA, but he’s yet to get comfortable at Angel Stadium, where he’s 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.544 WHIP in four starts.

--RHP Garrett Richards (4-0, 2.42) earned his fourth victory of the season Wednesday by shutting out the Phillies over seven innings of a 3-0 win. He surrendered just five hits and whiffed eight. Richards’ opponents have hit just .186 off him this season. The lone chink in his armor has been walking batters (20 in 53 innings) although he didn’t issue a single free pass Wednesday for the first time all season. “He’s throwing the ball right now certainly as well as anyone in our league,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s a long season. We’re about a quarter of the way through it, and there’s no reason why he can’t maintain his stuff and keep going.”

--OF Mike Trout capped his homecoming trip to Philadelphia with a triple, walk and stolen base in the Angels’ 3-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Trout, who came into the series 4-for-33 with 11 strikeouts in his past nine games, went 2-for-9 with a walk and three punchouts in two games in Philly. But he feels he’s hitting the ball better and getting closer. “I made an adjustment in my swing today,” Trout said. “Felt good the last couple of at-bats. ... It’s coming.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great sign, (getting) two guys who are obviously dangerous. He made some great pitches to Ryan Howard and Marlon Byrd to get out of the inning.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Garrett Richards after a 3-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He pitched in a simulated game April 24. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 1 in Arizona, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He might start a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

