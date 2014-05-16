Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton took a step forward in his rehab Thursday.

The Los Angeles Angels left fielder took live batting practice for the first time since he sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb April 8.

Hamilton, who hurt his thumb on a head-first slide into first base in Seattle, likely will begin a rehab assignment in the next seven to 10 days. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the active roster by the end of May.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton looked great for the first day of batting practice, but he cautioned, “This was just the first step to the last hurdle.”

Hamilton, coming off a disappointing first season with the Angels in 2013, was off to a hot start before the injury. In eight games, he was hitting .444 (12-for-27) with two homers, six RBIs and a 1.286 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The Angels are receiving relatively good production from the reserve outfielders in Hamilton’s absence, primarily from Collin Cowgill, who is hitting .315 with two homers, seven RBIs and a team-best .421 on-base percentage. Cowgill went 2-for-5 Thursday and provided a clutch RBI single in the ninth inning as the Angels rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-2, 5.16 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-2, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Collin Cowgill, who went 2-for-5 against the Rays on Thursday, has reached base safely by hit or walk in 22 of his 23 starts this season. His .421 on-base percentage is the best on the club among those who have played more than eight games.

--1B/DH C.J. Cron is hitting .364 (12-for-33) since being called up May 3 and making his major league debut. He has two home runs in his past four games, and he was robbed of a home run Thursday by Rays CF Desmond Jennings.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk in six-plus innings Thursday against the Rays, getting a no-decision. Skaggs stood to get the loss before CF Mike Trout’s three-run homer in the ninth won it for the Angels. Los Angeles improved to 7-1 in games started by Skaggs this season.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his ninth start of the season Friday against the Rays. He is 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA in his past five starts, and is 4-3 with a 3.92 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays. He last beat the Rays in 2011.

--LF Josh Hamilton took live batting practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining a torn ligament in his left thumb April 8. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next week to 10 days.

--RF Kole Calhoun will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Calhoun, who sprained his right ankle running the bases April 15, could be activated by Tuesday if he experiences no setbacks.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder Wednesday, and he plans to play catch Friday. De La Rosa went on the 15-day disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder, and he made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m anxious, I‘m chasing. A lot of my strikeouts are (swinging at) balls (out of the strike zone). I just have to see the pitches more and not try to do too much.” -- CF Mike Trout, whose first career walk-off homer was a three-run shot that gave the Angels a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10. He received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder May 14 and plans to play catch May 16.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16. He could by activated by May 20 if he experiences no setbacks.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Luis Jimenez

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green