Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Jered Weaver, known as a power pitcher for most of his career, is remaking himself.

Weaver, 31, is using more breaking pitches and change-ups while trying to regain velocity on his fastball.

“His stuff seems like it keeps evolving,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “There’s no doubt that ‘Weave’ is getting stronger. He’s able to locate the fastball with better velocity, and that sets up everything he does.”

Weaver scattered three walks, three hits and two runs in seven innings while striking out five in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Ray Rays. In his previous five starts, Weaver went 4-0 with a 1.71 earned-run average and 23 strikeouts.

Despite the decrease in Weaver’s velocity, Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon expressed no surprise at Weaver’s success.

“The guy’s incredible,” Maddon said. “He’s got a great feel for what he’s doing out there. Guys play their entire careers without that kind of feel.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-2, 3.71 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-3, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Grant Green’s six-game hitting streak, the longest of his career, ended Friday night when he fouled out as a pinch-hitter. Before that at-bat, Green was hitting .333 (10-for-30) since being recalled from Salt Lake City on May 3.

--1B Albert Pujols has just four hits in his past 38 at-bats since May 7, and has not hit a home run or driven in a run during that time. “He’s taking good swings,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s just missing the ball a little bit right now.”

--CF Mike Trout has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games. Trout walked three times in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Friday night.

--RHP Michael Kohn’s streak of 17 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run ended Friday night. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria drove CF Desmond Jennings home in the eighth inning. Kohn pitched just two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowed Longoria’s hit and walked two batters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s taking good swings. He’s just missing the ball. He’s been in a little bit of a downturn but when he gets it, he keeps it for a long time.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of 1B Albert Pujols, who is 4-for-38 without a home run or an RBI since May 7.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible. He will be the designated hitter for Salt Lake City on May 17 in the first of at least three rehabilitation assignments. Freese might play third base on May 18.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16. He could by activated by May 20 if he experiences no setbacks.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10. He received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder May 14 and plans to play catch May 16.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Luis Jimenez

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green