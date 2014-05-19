Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When asked about Albert Pujols’ recent slump, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia expressed confidence in the slugger’s ability to find his timing.

“When he gets it,” Scioscia said Friday night, “he keeps it for a long time.”

In the final two games of the Angels’ series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Pujols emerged from a 4-for-38 slump.

On Saturday night, the first baseman hit a ground-rule double to drive in his first run since May 6. Then as the designated hitter Sunday, Pujols pounded two home runs -- his first since May 4 -- and went 3-for-4.

The homers drew Pujols even with Hall of Famer Eddie Murray on the all-time list. They are tied for 25th place with 504 career home runs.

“Timing can go away for a couple of games, maybe a series,” Pujols said. “Sometimes, it’s not your timing. Sometimes, you need more of a mental break.”

The three-time Most Valuable Player took such a break Sunday.

”Today,“ Pujols said, ”I came here and I didn’t pick up a bat until 12:15 to get ready for the (12:35 p.m.) game.

“You can think too much instead of seeing the ball and hitting it. (The key to overcoming a slump is to) do the things that you need to do and don’t kill yourself in the batting cage because you’re 0-for-5, 0-for-10.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 4-2, 3.06 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-0, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese (broken right middle finger) is 1-for-6 with two runs, three walks and a stolen base after two games of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake. Freese hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat as a designated hitter Saturday night, then played third base Sunday.

--INF Ian Stewart took some swings in the batting cage Sunday and said he felt lingering soreness in his bruised left hand. The hand injury landed him on the disabled list May 12.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (inflamed joint in right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday. Angels pitching coach Mike Butcher said that De La Rosa looked good. The session was the right-hander’s first since receiving a cortisone shot Thursday. De La Rosa curtailed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday night after feeling tightness in his shoulder.

--OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is 7-for-12 after three games of his rehab assignment with Salt Lake. Calhoun has five runs, three RBIs, a double, triple and a home run for the Triple-A team. He might be activated by May 20.

--RHP Michael Morin saw his streak of consecutive scoreless innings end at nine. The run began when he was recalled April 25. Morin allowed Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier to hit his first major league home run Sunday, a two-run drive in the seventh inning. According to Baseball America, Morin had the best control and best changeup in the Angels’ farm system.

--LF Grant Green, who went 3-for-4 Sunday, finished the series against Tampa Bay 5-for-11. Green, recalled May 3, has hit safely in eight of his past nine games and is batting .368 (14-for-38) since his promotion. At Triple-A Salt Lake, Green hit .349 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 RBIs in 26 games.

--SS Erick Aybar, who went 1-for-4, is batting .323 (32-for-99) over his past 24 games. He was hitting .175 before the hot streak.

--RHP Garrett Richards will enter Monday night’s start against the Houston Astros leading the American League in lowest opponents batting average, .186. Richards has allowed only 35 hits in 52 innings while walking 20 and striking out 54.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really showed good fastball command today. He used his off-speed pitches well to set everything up.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker, who permitted just one run, two hits and three walks in six-plus innings Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Shoemaker induced eight groundouts and struck out six in the Angels’ 6-2 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 17.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16. He could by activated by May 20 if he experiences no setbacks.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Luis Jimenez

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green