Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While waiting for several key players to return from the disabled list, the Los Angeles Angels are receiving major contributions from their minor league reinforcements.

Infielder/outfielder Grant Green, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 3, has made the biggest impact. He is batting .366 (15-for-41) since coming to the Angels and has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games. Green finished 1-for-3 Monday in the Angels’ 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

First baseman/designated hitter C.J. Cron, summoned to Anaheim with Green on May 3, became one of only 11 players in Angels history to hit two home runs in his first 10 games. He also has three doubles and six RBIs. Cron was batting .375 (13-for-35) before going into his current 0-for-10 slump.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro, who came to the Angels from Salt Lake on May 9, is batting .318 (7-for-22) with four doubles and two RBIs. Until this year, Navarro had just three hits -- only one for extra bases -- in his major league career.

Right-handed reliever Michael Morin did not concede a run over his first 8 2/3 innings before Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run against him Sunday. Morin arrived from Triple-A on April 25, nine days after moving to Salt Lake from Double-A Arkansas. Baseball America magazine listed Morin as having the best control in the Angels’ minor league system.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 2.63 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 3-1, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) pitched one perfect inning in a rehabilitation appearance for Double-A Arkansas on Monday night. Burnett threw 12 pitches, nine of them strikes, and had one strikeout. In five relief outings for Arkansas the past 10 days, Burnett has a 5.79 ERA, but he has made four scoreless appearances since struggling in his debut.

--OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) and 3B David Freese (broken right middle finger) continued their rehabilitation assignments Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake. Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Freese hit a solo home run and finished 1-for-4.

--1B Albert Pujols, who went 2-for-4 Monday, is hitting .359 with three home runs and six RBIs in 10 home games this month. Over the past three games, Pujols is 6-for-12 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs.

--LHP Hector Santiago pitched two perfect innings of relief with one strikeout Monday night. Santiago began the season in the Angels’ rotation but went 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA before being sent to the bullpen. He has allowed no hits and no runs in 2 2/3 innings as a reliever.

--RHP Garrett Richards allowed more than three earned runs for just the second time this season Monday in a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Richards also allowed 10 hits. Until Monday night, opposing hitters were batting .186 against Richards, the lowest opponents’ average in the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept the ball down all night. He got some breaking balls under our swings and some changeups that we were out in front of.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, who pitched Houston to a 5-2 win over the Angels on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 17.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16. He could by activated as soon as May 20 if he experiences no setbacks.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B Luis Jimenez

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green