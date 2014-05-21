Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When the Houston Astros face right-hander Jered Weaver on Wednesday night, they will see a rejuvenated pitcher who is throwing without pain for the first time in six or seven seasons.

Although he is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, Weaver said after that game that he had not felt so good physically since probably 2008 or 2009.

Weaver allowed just three hits, three walks and two runs during his seven innings against the Rays, the sixth consecutive game in which he has allowed no more than two runs.

“It was probably the best I’ve felt all year as far as being able to command the fastball, strength and mixing in off-speed,” Weaver said.

Weaver won 20 games, made three All-Star teams and threw a no-hitter between 2010 and 2012 despite constant physical problems.

“For the last four or five years, I’ve always been battling with something,” said Weaver, who missed 45 games last year because of a broken left elbow. “I’ve been working real hard to try to get back to where I know I can be.”

That work includes spending two or three days every week in a 2 1/2-hour regimen of massage and stretching under the supervision of Yoichi Terada, the team’s massage therapist.

As a result, Weaver said, “(I am) throwing the way you know you can throw and not having to throw around issues that you’re having.”

The right-hander likes “the way everything is firing over the mound,” he said.

Weaver also is learning how to rely on breaking pitches to spot his fastball, which now averages between 89 and 91 mph, but he believes he can regain some of his former velocity.

“I think that I can get stronger,” Weaver said. “It seems like things are starting to click and we’re moving in the right direction. There’s no pain when I‘m throwing.”

The Angels hope that Weaver’s decreasing pain in his right arm could increase the pain opposing hitters experience.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-2, 3.48 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-3, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese made his biggest impact for the Angels hours after being activated from the disabled list. The third baseman drove in a season-high four runs Tuesday in the Angels’ 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. Freese went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run in his first major league action since May 2, when a pitched ball broke his right middle finger.

--OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is 11-for-22 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs through five rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake. Calhoun has an outstanding chance to be activated from the disabled list and be inserted in Wednesday night’s lineup, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

--DH Mike Trout extended his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games. He went 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since April 28, and he drove in three runs for the third time this season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs earned his first win at Angel Stadium by beating the Astros on Tuesday. Skaggs induced nine groundout and collected six strikeouts in his seven-inning stint. The left-hander also walked one batter and hit one while allowing one run on five hits.

--C Hank Conger is on pace to exceed last season’s RBI total by a wide margin. Conger, who had 21 RBIs last year, drove in his 14th run Tuesday night.

--OF Collin Cowgill returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday night’s game because of a tight hip flexor. Cowgill went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday, and he is now batting .304 (17-for-56) in May. Cowgill has reached base safely in 24 of 27 starts.

--1B C.J. Cron is in an 0-for-11 slump after popping out in the eighth inning Tuesday night. Until his slump, Cron was batting .371 (13-for-35) after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re really happy to have him back. He’s got a great approach with runners in scoring position. He’s always done well in whatever situation, and he’s got the ability to drive the ball the other way. He just knows his way around a batter’s box.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on 3B David Freese, who knocked in four runs Tuesday in his first game off the disabled list, helping the Angels earn a 9-3 win over the Houston Astros.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (tight hip flexor) did not play May 19. He was back in the starting lineup May 20.

--3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 17, and he was activated May 20.

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16, and he might be activated May 21.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness.

--LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24. He pitched in extended spring training May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on May 10.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green