Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the Los Angeles Angels activating outfielders from the disabled list, another outfielder is doing his best not to become a fading memory.

Collin Cowgill, who began this season with a .236 career average, has made significant offensive contributions with Josh Hamilton and Kole Calhoun on the disabled list for most of the season.

Calhoun came off the disabled list Wednesday. Hamilton expects to be activated Monday for the Angels’ series in Seattle.

Cowgill, who turned 28 on Thursday, is batting .291. The former Kentucky Wildcat has been serving as a leadoff hitter against left-handers, and is hitting .314 (16-for-51) in that role.

Enhancing that average is Cowgill’s ability to draw walks. In his past 33 plate appearances, Cowgill received eight bases on balls. In his last 29 starts, Cowgill has reached base safely 26 times.

“He’s been really big in helping us keep some offensive continuity,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s always had good tools but has never really had the opportunity to get out there and get after it like he has these last few weeks.”

Cowgill’s tools include opportunistic base-running and consistent defense. Against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, Cowgill tagged up and took second base on shortstop Erick Aybar’s deep fly ball to left field. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Cowgill scored on center fielder Mike Trout’s single.

The Astros and Tampa Rays can attest to Cowgill’s defense. As the Angels’ center fielder Wednesday night, Cowgill took away a hit from Houston second baseman Jose Altuve by making a diving, one-handed catch of Altuve’s sinking line drive in the top of the first inning.

Altuve’s 12-game hitting streak, a career best, ended that night.

While playing right field against the Rays on May 16, Cowgill quickly fielded a line drive from first baseman James Loney off the wall and held Loney to a long RBI single.

“He’s shown very well in all aspects,” Scioscia said, “whether it’s defense, leading off or hitting at the bottom of the order.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-20

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 2.67 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double Thursday night in a rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake. Hamilton said he expects to return to the lineup Monday, when the Angels begin a series in Seattle.

--OF Efren Navarro went to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for LHP Sean Burnett. Navarro hit .310 (9-for-29) with five doubles and two RBI in 11 games with the Angels.

--CF Mike Trout re-entered the starting lineup Friday night, went 2-for-4 with a home run and threw out a runner trying to take third base on a fly ball. Trout missed his first game of the season Wednesday night with a tight left hamstring.

--LHP C.J. Wilson threw a season-low 105 pitches while improving his career record against the Kansas City Royals to 4-0. Wilson had thrown at least 111 pitches in each of his previous nine starts, and was averaging 117.4 pitches per start, a major league high. Wilson allowed four hits, four walks and one run in his 6 1/3 innings, hit two batters and struck out three.

--C Chris Iannetta hit a home run in the second inning to end Royals RHP Danny Duffy’s streak of 67 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, the longest such streak in the major leagues.

--DH C.J. Cron broke a 0-for-13 slump Friday night. After flying out and striking out in his first two at-bats against the Kansas City Royals, Cron hit a double and a run-scoring single in final at-bats to raise his average to .300.

--LHP Sean Burnett made his first major league appearance in nearly a year Friday night after being activated from the disabled list earlier that day. Burnett faced one batter in relief and induced Royals 1B Eric Hosmer to ground out. Burnett last pitched in a major league game on May 26, 2013. Ironically, Burnett appeared against the Royals in Kauffman Stadium.

--SS Erick Aybar has hits in 10 of his past 13 games and is batting .319 (36-for-113) in his past 28 games. Aybar went 2-for-3 with a walk, scored two runs and drove in a third Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The leg felt good today -- no pain or soreness.” -- Angels CF Mike Trout, who re-entered the starting lineup Friday night in a 6-1 win over Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16, and he was activated May 21.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22. He might be activated during the week of May 26-June 1.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Sean Burnett

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green