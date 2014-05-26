Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Left-hander C.J. Wilson expressed in picturesque terms how early-season problems the past two seasons buried the Los Angeles Angels.

”April certainly jumped us the last two years,“ Wilson said. ”It snuck up on us, put a bag over our heads and beat us down.

“We had a tendency last year to let some teams just jump us out of the gate. We’d be, like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s 3-0. What do we do?'”

This year, the Angels know what to do.

Los Angeles rallied for 15 of its 28 wins this year, including a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday after the Angels trailed 3-0. In their past 12 victories, the Angels came from behind to win six times.

Thanks to a 12-4 surge, the Angels (28-21) are within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

Not since 2008, when they led the major leagues with 100 regular-season wins, have the Angels been seven games above .500 at this point in the season.

“I don’t think we’re the finished product yet,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But there’s no doubt we’re doing a lot of things better, and it all begins with our pitching.”

In the 15 previous games before Sunday, Angels pitchers compiled a 2.66 ERA while holding opponents to a .202 batting average.

Right-hander Garrett Richards, who got a no-decision Sunday, is a pivotal component. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

On offense, the Angels rank fifth in the major leagues in runs despite injuries to third baseman David Freese and outfielders Josh Hamilton and Kole Calhoun, and slumps from first baseman Albert Pujols and Mike Trout.

First baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Grant Green, both recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, helped fill the void. Cron, one of only 11 players in team history to hit two home runs in his first 10 games, began his big-league career with 13 hits in his first 35 at-bats. He is batting .302. Green is batting .391 and has hit safely in 10 of his past 14 games.

“That’s the benefit of our offense,” Wilson said. “With as much depth as we have, we don’t need any one player to carry it. We just need everybody to get on base and pass the torch.”

Yet for Wilson, early success does not a pennant make.

“Playing well is more about consistency,” the left-hander said. “If we can play the next 50 games like we’ve played the last 15 games, then that will be really, really good baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-1, 4.14 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 3-2, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ian Stewart went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake. Stewart landed on the disabled list May 12 due to a bruised left hand.

--RHP Ernesto Frieri has amassed 15 strikeouts over his past 11 appearances while not allowing a run in 10 of them. Frieri got his 13th save Sunday in the 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

--2B Howie Kendrick has a 10-game hitting streak, tying 1B Albert Pujols for the longest on the team this year. Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday.

--CF Mike Trout reached base safely in his 18th consecutive game, and he extended his hitting streak to six games. Trout walked twice and hit a double in four plate appearances Sunday.

--3B David Freese is batting .319 (15-for-47) over his past 13 games, eight of them before he went on the disabled list May 2 with a broken right middle finger. Since returning before Tuesday night’s game, Freese is batting .273 (6-for-22) with six RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run single Sunday.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker, who started Saturday night’s game, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels made the move after using six relievers in a 13-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. He allowed two runs on five innings in a no-decision against the Royals, leaving him 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc, a veteran of six major league seasons, was called up by the Angels to add a bullpen arm. In nine starts at Salt Lake, LeBlanc was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. He split last season between Houston and Miami, going a combined 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 17 games (seven starts).

--LF Collin Cowgill made two stellar catches Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, both in the same manner. In the top of the third inning, Cowgill slid on his left knee to make a one-handed catch of 1B Eric Hosmer’s fly ball inside the left field foul line. 2B Pedro Ciricaco scored on the play. In the eighth, Cowgill made the same kind of catch against CF Jarrod Dyson in the left field corner.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our goal, obviously, from the start of the season was to win games. Now, this team believes it. We’re just confident. We expect to win and we’re going to keep doing it.” -- LF Collin Cowgill, after the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He sat out May 23-25. He might be activated by the end of May.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Sean Burnett

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green