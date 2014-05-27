Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Raul Ibanez experiment doesn’t seem to be working out for the Angels.

The 41-year-old outfielder was supposed to give the Angels a veteran pinch hitter, and he’s done just that -- going 4-for-9 in the role this season. But outfielder Josh Hamilton’s thumb injury has pushed Ibanez into platoon duty, and he simply hasn’t performed.

As a position player, Ibanez is hitting just .133 this season. The unexpected power he showed over the first half of the 2013 season with Seattle has been nowhere to be found.

Ibanez’s left-handed bat and veteran track record could be assets to the Los Angeles bench, so the Angels are eager to get him back into that role. Hamilton could be back as soon as this week, at which time Ibanez can return to a more comfortable role of pinch hitter.

But if he continues to struggle, Ibanez could find himself in a tough position. He turns 42 next week, and it’s not inconceivable that Ibanez could be sent into retirement before the 2014 season ends.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 5-3, 2.85 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Raul Ibanez continues to struggle in an every-day role. He went 0-for-3 Monday and is now hitting .133 as a position player. The Angels can’t get OF Josh Hamilton back soon enough.

--SS Erick Aybar committed his fourth error of the season Monday, and it couldn’t have worked out any worse. Seattle scored three unearned runs after Aybar’s mishandling of a grounder kept the second inning alive.

--C Hank Conger was a busy man in the bottom of the second inning, when three Seattle baserunners tried to steal on him. All three runners were safe. C Chris Iannetta replaced Conger as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning and threw out a baserunner leaning off first base in the bottom of the frame.

--1B Albert Pujols hit his 14th home run of the season, and the 506th of his career, with a solo shot to open the seventh inning. Pujols is now just three home runs shy of tying Gary Sheffield for 24th all-time on the career home run list.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs settled down after a rough first two innings Sunday to go seven innings in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. Skaggs allowed just two earned runs but had a mental mistake in the first inning that led to at least one Seattle run. After fielding a bunt from Michael Saunders, Skaggs turned and mistakenly threw to 2B Howie Kendrick, who was standing a few feet away from 1B Albert Pujols near first base. Saunders was awarded a hit on the play, and Seattle went on to score two runs.

--RHP Jered Weaver finally gets a chance to avenge his Opening Day loss to the Mariners, and it’s safe to say he’s a much different pitcher this time around. Since getting beat by Seattle 10-3 in the opener, Weaver has gone 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA. He’s been especially solid in May, with a 3-1 record and 1.48 ERA that included a complete-game victory his last time out. Weaver is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Seattle’s Chris Young) just put the ball into some gray areas, and we didn’t square (the bat) up very well.” -- Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia, after Monday’s loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He sat out May 23-25. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26 and is expected to take batting practice again May 28.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Sean Burnett

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green

=