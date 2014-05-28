Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As expected, outfielder Josh Hamilton joined the Angels at Safeco Field this week. But that wasn’t really good news.

Tests on his injured thumb revealed a bone bruise that will keep Hamilton out of action even longer.

Hamilton has been out since April 8, when he suffered a torn ligament on a headfirst slide into first base in Seattle. He had surgery April 11.

He appeared to be on track toward returning to the Angels this week while doing a rehab assignment at Triple-A. Hamilton got jammed by a pitch over the weekend and missed two games, leading team doctors to take a second look.

“It’s frustrating,” Hamilton told reporters. “You don’t expect something like that to happen. I saw the ball well (on Thursday), swung the bat well. ... It just got in on me a little bit. It probably would have been better if the bat had shattered, instead of absorbing all the force of it.”

Manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton might take some practice cuts Wednesday afternoon. There is no timetable for his return.

While there is no target date after Hamilton’s latest setback, his recent injury history raises concern.

The Angels have found capable replacements in Collin Cowgill and Grant Green but have gotten very little from left-handed outfielder Raul Ibanez against right-handed starters.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 6-3, 3.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-1, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton has a bone bruise in his thumb, according to tests conducted Monday. The news probably means his targeted return to action this week will be delayed. Manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton might try to swing a bat Wednesday. Hamilton has been out since April 8 due to a torn ligament in his thumb. He appeared to be on track toward returning to the Angels this week while doing a rehab assignment at Triple-A, but he got jammed by a pitch over the weekend. He missed two games, and team doctors took a second look at the injury.

--LHP Sean Burnett threw just six pitches Tuesday night before a team trainer led him off the mound with what appears to be an elbow injury. It’s a huge blow to Burnett, who underwent surgery in 2013 and made his season debut on Friday. He has pitched in just three games this season. “A lot of frustration,” said Burnett, who is expected to be back in Southern California on Wednesday for a meeting with team doctors. “I‘m trying to stay positive, but we’ll see what the doctors say tomorrow.” With that, Burnett burst into tears and had to walk away from the interview.

--OF Mike Trout is leading all players in the American League All-Star voting results that were released by the league Tuesday, with 764,007 votes. Toronto OF Jose Bautista (675,290) and Yankees SS Derek Jeter (602,525) were the only other players in the AL with more than 600,000 votes. Trout told The Orange County Register that he is unlikely to participate in the Home Run Derby, even if he’s asked.

--C Chris Iannetta capped off a nice little string of doubles for the Angels during their three-run second inning Tuesday night. Iannetta’s double drove in Erick Aybar from second base for a 3-0 lead. It was the fourth double by Los Angeles in the inning, as 3B David Freese, DH C.J. Cron and Aybar went back-to-back-to-back before Iannetta’s one-out double capped off the scoring in that frame.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc was looking like the probable starter for Thursday’s series finale in Seattle, but an injury to reliever Sean Burnett could change plans. If Burnett were to go on the disabled list, the Angels could bring Matt Shoemaker back from Triple-A to make the start, manager Mike Scioscia said.

--DH C.J. Cron is beginning to show some offense again. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs on Tuesday in a win over Seattle. He is hitting .313 (5-for-16) on the trip. He hit the road in an 0-for-13 slump.

--LHP C.J. Wilson has been on a roll in back-to-back starts, but one thing he has yet to do this season is put together three consecutive victories. The only time Wilson had three straight starts go well came at the end of April and in his first start of May, when he went 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA. Wilson’s last two starts have seen him give up just one run off nine hits over 15 1/3 innings -- with a pair of wins to show for it. He’s scheduled to start against Seattle on Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of frustration. I‘m trying to stay positive, but we’ll see what the doctors say tomorrow.” -- LHP Sean Burnett, who left the game Tuesday with elbow soreness and will head back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to have the elbow examined.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (elbow soreness) lasted only one batter May 27 before coming out of the game. He is scheduled to return to Southern California for tests, and manager Mike Scioscia said the disabled list is a possibility.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He had the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on April 18. He hit soft tosses May 7, swinging the bat with one hand. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He sat out May 23-25. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26 and is expected to take batting practice again May 28.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. X-rays were negative. He took some swings in the batting cage May 18 and said he felt lingering soreness. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Sean Burnett

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green