Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The long, hard road back from Tommy John surgery seemed worth the work when Sean Burnett made his 2014 season debut last Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Three appearances later, the 31-year-old left-hander was reduced to tears in the visiting clubhouse at Safeco Field. Burnett knew late Tuesday night, even before his Wednesday diagnosis of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, that his inspirational comeback hit a dead end.

The official news came down Wednesday that Burnett would miss the remainder of the 2014 season, and a second Tommy John surgery seems likely. It was a crushing blow for a pitcher who has pitched just 10 1/3 innings in 16 appearances over the past two seasons.

The news cast a pall over the Angels’ clubhouse Wednesday before the team’s 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners, and it also sent a ripple effect on the team’s pitching plans.

Wade LeBlanc, who was supposed to start Thursday night in Seattle, is now the only left-handed arm in the bullpen. The roster spot vacated when Burnett was placed on the disabled list gave right-hander Matt Shoemaker a chance to return to the team -- conveniently, five days after his last start.

Shoemaker is scheduled to replace LeBlanc as Thursday’s starter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 3.18 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-3, 6.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton (thumb) could be back at Triple-A Salt Lake to resume his rehab assignment this weekend, manager Mike Scioscia. Hamilton took batting practice in the cage before Wednesday’s game in Seattle, and he said he felt fine.

--LHP Sean Burnett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn elbow ligament. Burnett sustained the injury in Tuesday’s win over Seattle, and it comes less than a week after he returned from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last August. Burnett, who went back on the disabled list, is likely to undergo a second Tommy John surgery.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc was listed on both the Angels’ and Mariners’ game notes as Thursday’s probable starter, but the recall of RHP Matt Shoemaker put those plans on hold. LeBlanc is likely to remain in the bullpen, especially after the Angels placed LHP Sean Burnett on the disabled list. LeBlanc is currently the only left-handed reliever on the roster.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, and he is expected to start Thursday at Seattle. Shoemaker’s stint at Salt Lake was a short one, as he didn’t even make a start there before getting called back up by the Angels. The injury to LHP Sean Burnett opened a roster spot, and Shoemaker replaced LHP Wade LeBlanc as the likely Thursday starter.

--2B Howie Kendrick had a rough stretch in the middle innings of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Seattle. He appeared to spark a rally with a leadoff single in the fourth inning, only to get thrown out trying to steal third base after a Mike Trout walk. Two innings later, after Collin Cowgill led off the sixth with a walk, Kendrick grounded into a double play. He finished 1-for-4.

--LHP C.J. Wilson turned in his third consecutive solid start Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to extend his two-game winning streak. He took a 3-1 loss at Seattle on a night when he was outdueled by Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. Wilson allowed three runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings. All three of the runs he gave up were driving in by Seattle catcher Mike Zunino, who had a two-run single and a solo homer. “If you let the same guy beat you twice in a game, that’s my mistake,” Wilson said. “I gave him chances to do it tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made enough good pitches to go deep in the game, but not enough to win the game.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, who was outpitched by Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez on Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-1 loss at Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26, but he took batting practice May 28. He might resume his rehab with Salt Lake during the weekend of May 30-June 1.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green