Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The first time Albert Pujols was out of the lineup in 2014, it had nothing to do with his health.

That qualifies as a win for the Los Angeles Angels, as much as their 7-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Pujols sat after starting each of the team’s first 52 games. His stamina, even more than his 14 home runs, is a testament to how well his season is going. The 34-year-old slugger’s past health problems are becoming a non-issue, and he is turning into an ironman this year.

Not that the Angels missed Pujols much Thursday. Center fielder Mike Trout slid down one spot in the order to Pujols’ usual spot in the batting order, No. 3, and went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. The Angels piled up 15 hits, two short of their season high, and got five RBIs from the top three hitters in the order. Right fielder Kole Calhoun, shortstop Erick Aybar and Trout went a combined 8-for-12.

Pujols likely will be back in the lineup when the Angels travel to Oakland for a weekend series, and there might be another big bat returning to the team soon thereafter.

Before Thursday’s game, outfielder Josh Hamilton took batting practice for the second consecutive day. Hamilton could resume his rehab stint at Triple-A Salt Lake as soon as Friday, and there is a chance he’ll come off the disabled list as soon as next week.

Hamilton has been out since April 9, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb while diving into first base. He began a rehab assignment at Salt Lake last week but experienced a setback when he got jammed on a pitch and sustained a bone bruise to the thumb.

Getting Hamilton back in the lineup, alongside a healthy and slugging Pujols, would give the Angels a big boost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-1, 3.00 ERA) at A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 4-2, 1.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols was not in the lineup Thursday, marking the first time all season that he got a night off. He started all 52 games while batting in the No. 3 spot in the order in every one of them before the series finale at Seattle. Pujols is expected to be back in the lineup for Friday’s game in Oakland.

--CF Mike Trout, usually the Angels’ No. 2 hitter, was moved down one spot to third because 1B Albert Pujols had the night off. He made the most of it, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Trout is hitting .417 in his past 36 at-bats after coming out of a 9-for-59 (.152) slump.

--OF Josh Hamilton (thumb) took batting practice with the team again before Thursday’s game, and he might resume his rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. If all goes well, Hamilton could be back in the Angels’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against Houston.

--RF Kole Calhoun made some noise at the top of the Angels’ order Thursday. He drew a first-inning walk and came around to score on a Mike Trout sacrifice fly to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. He added a single, a walk and a double on his next three plate appearances on a 2-for-4 night. “I was just trying to do the things leadoff hitters do,” he said. “I was trying to take some pitches. ... That’s something personally I need to do, and it’s also the best thing for this team.”

--DH Raul Ibanez ended an 0-for-10 slump with his second triple of the season Thursday. With one out in the top of the fifth inning, Ibanez hit a loping fly ball into shallow center field. When Seattle CF James Jones dived and missed the ball, it rolled to the wall, allowing the 41-year-old Ibanez to run all the way to third base. Ibanez was stranded after a popout and inning-ending groundout. Two innings later, Ibanez hit the ball even more solidly but came up empty when Jones made a nice catch against the wall in right-center field.

--RHP Garrett Richards has lasted exactly seven innings in seven of his 10 starts this season, including each of his past four. He has not recorded an out in the eighth inning season. Richards is scheduled to start against the A’s on Friday night. Richards started once against Oakland this season, going -- you guessed it -- seven innings while getting touched up for five runs on eight hits in a no-decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They did a great job. It is good to see Kole (Calhoun) get some hits and get on base as much as he did. Erick (Aybar) and Mike (Trout) followed suit. We had lots of opportunities, and we cashed in on enough of them and held on.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on the top three in his batting order Thursday. The trio went a combined 8-for-12 in the Angels’ 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26, but he took batting practice May 28-29. He might resume his rehab with Salt Lake during the weekend of May 30-June 1, and if all goes well, he could be activated June 3.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green