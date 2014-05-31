Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Outfielder Josh Hamilton resumed his rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Salt Lake at Tacoma, and he could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Tuesday when the Angels open a three-game series at Houston.

Hamilton has missed 46 games since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb while diving into first base on April 9 against Seattle.

Hamilton, who underwent surgery April 11, started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and scored a run for Salt Lake. He will travel with the Bees to Albuquerque and play rehab games Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ll evaluate him this weekend, see where he is and see if he’ll be ready sometime in the Houston series,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before his team’s 9-5 loss against Oakland.

Hamilton began a rehab assignment May 22 but it was derailed when his thumb was jammed during an at-bat and he suffered a bone bruise.

The Angels have gone 26-19 without Hamilton. Scioscia was asked how dangerous the Angels attack could be once Hamilton returns.

”A player like Josh, when we missed him, or a player like (first baseman) Albert (Pujols) last year, you have guys that can fill in, but it’s not the same presence you have in that lineup, it’s not the same depth you can create,“ Scioscia said. ”He’s used to hitting right in the middle of the lineup every day. We’ve had to mix and match a lot more. And I think our guys have done a tremendous job. So our lineup’s going to get dangerous not just with Josh getting in it but with (3B) David Freese getting into his game, (OF) Raul Ibanez getting into his game, getting the lineup lengthened to where you’re pressuring teams every inning.

“That’s when we’re at our best. And I think by mixing and matching some guys, we’ve gotten some pretty good looks at some pitchers and we’ve taken strides to become that team that can pressure teams every inning. Josh will just add to that, but it’s not going to be one guy coming back and all of a sudden your lineup will just go poof and you’re there. As well as we’ve done, there are some guys that are still working their way into their game and we’re going to need them.”

Scioscia said he wasn’t sure what his lineup would look like when Hamilton returned, but he made it clear that center fielder Mike Trout would continue hitting directly in front of Pujols. He also hinted strongly that Trout would continue batting second and that Hamilton would hit fourth, once he’s up to speed.

“If we have Albert and Josh, we can really bunch those guys in the middle with those guys 3 and 4,” Scioscia said. “Mike, you can put him in any spot and he’s going to be successful. You want to take advantage of his (ability to get) on base. You want to make sure that he sets the table for guys. That’s why you want him in front of that group. How much do you want to push that group down? Because Mike could hit fourth in a good lineup with those guys fifth and sixth. I really like the offensive chemistry of our lineup, definitely one through four, when you have a leadoff guy, whether it’s (outfielder) Kole (Calhoun) or whoever, Mike, Albert and Josh. I think that meets the needs of those guys from an individual level as far as setting the table for them, and for our team.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-2, 3.97 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-3, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards lasted just two-thirds of an inning Friday night against the Oakland A‘s, giving up five runs on five hits, including a grand slam to 1B Brandon Moss in a 9-5 loss. Richards matched the shortest start of his career. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 15, 2011 against Texas, but he left that game with a groin strain. Richards fell to 4-2 as his ERA jumped from 3.00 to 3.65. Until Friday, he hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any of his 10 starts. “It’s embarrassing,” Richards said. “I didn’t show up for us tonight. I couldn’t find a feel for my two-seamer. It kept sinking out of the zone. I tried to make adjustments and I just couldn’t do it.”

--CF Mike Trout hit his 11th home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning of a 9-5 loss to Oakland. On a 1-0 count, Trout crushed LHP Drew Pomeranz’s 89 mph fastball over the left-center field fence for the Angels first hit of the game. Trout went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games but struck out three times. He has driven in 16 runs over his past 18 games.”

--2B Howie Kendrick hit his third home run of the season Friday night, a two-run blast in the fourth inning off LHP Drew Pomeranz in a 9-5 loss to Oakland. Kendrick went 2-for-4 and scored twice. He’s batting .291 with 10 doubles, three triples, three homers and 24 RBIs.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) resumed his rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Salt Lake at Tacoma. He started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and scored a run for Salt Lake. He will travel with the Bees to Albuquerque and play rehab games Saturday and Sunday. If all goes well, could be activated as soon as Tuesday when the Angels open a three-game series at Houston.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) has yet to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake and remains at the Angels’ Spring Training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 12 and began a rehab assignment May 25, but it was halted after two games. “His hand still has a little bit of discomfort in it and the medical department wants to make sure it get outs of there before he gets back at full swing in trying to get into rehab games,” Angels manager Mike Sioscia said Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s embarrassing. I didn’t show up for us tonight. I couldn’t find a feel for my two-seamer. It kept sinking out of the zone. I tried to make adjustments and I just couldn’t do it.” -- RHP Garrett Richards, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning Friday against Oakland, giving up five runs on five hits, including a grand slam to 1B Brandon Moss.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26, but he took batting practice May 28-29. He resumed his rehab with Salt Lake on May 30. If all goes well, he could be activated June 3.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games and he has been at the team’s Spring Training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green

