Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels won’t have to wait long for a chance to avenge their lost weekend in Oakland.

The A’s completed a three-game sweep Sunday at the O.co Coliseum, beating the Angels and right-hander Jered Weaver 6-3, but the teams will meet again in a three-game series at Angel Stadium that begins June 9.

“Sometimes things will fall your way and sometimes they don‘t,” Weaver said. “You just try to control the damage as much as possible. We know we’re a better team than we showed. The next time we see them, we will be a better team. It was a frustrating weekend. We have to remember this feeling and try to take out some of our aggression in Houston.”

When the Angels face the A’s in Anaheim, they should have outfielder Josh Hamilton (left thumb surgery) back in action. After going 4-for-9 with a double and two runs in rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and Saturday at Albuquerque, Hamilton likely will be activated Tuesday when the Angels open a three-game series against the Astros at Houston.

Center fielder Mike Trout also should be back in the lineup when the A’s come to Anaheim after missing the final two games of the weekend series with upper-back stiffness.

“It’s three games. We’re not worried about it,” Angels catcher Hank Conger said. “If we bring our ‘A’ game, we are going to be able to compete in every game. We’ll take the day off, clear our heads a little bit. Any time you get swept, you’re not happy about it. We’re fine. No one is pushing the panic button. This is not going to get us untracked from what we’re doing this season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-26

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 6-4, 3.05 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 3-3, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarrett Grube, who made his major league debut Saturday, was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake after Sunday’s game. The move clears a roster spot for the expected return of OF Josh Hamilton from the disabled list Tuesday. Grube, 32, got one out but allowed a home run Saturday at Oakland.

--RHP Jered Weaver (6-4) was 8-1 with a 0.87 ERA against the A’s in 11 starts since 2011 before facing them Sunday, but he allowed six runs and 11 hits -- both season highs -- and had his five-game winning streak against Oakland snapped. In his previous eight starts overall this season, Weaver was 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA. Weaver pitched six innings Sunday as the A’s beat the Angels 6-3 to complete a three-game series sweep.

--OF Collin Cowgill went 1-for-3, scored twice and walked Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the A‘s, his former team. Cowgill has reached base safely in 31 of his 35 starts this season.

--CF Mike Trout was out of the lineup Sunday against Oakland for the second straight game due to upper-back stiffness. “It definitely feels better than yesterday,” Trout said before the game. “I just feel a little bit stiff.” The Angels have an off day Monday, and Trout hopes to return to action Tuesday when they open a three-game series at Houston. Manager Mike Scioscia said he wants to make sure that Trout’s back problem doesn’t linger. “I think that’s why we’re being so cautious. Hopefully he’ll bounce back quickly,” Scioscia said.

--OF Josh Hamilton was scheduled to work out Sunday after playing back-to-back rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake at Albuquerque, going 4-for-9 with a double and two runs. Hamilton is expected to travel Monday to Houston, where the Angels open a three-game series Tuesday. “Josh looked good,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before his team’s game Sunday against Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re going to have good ones and bad ones, especially seeing a team in your division so many times. This is a totally different A’s club. They have great pitching, guys who can get on base at the bottom of the order and who can do the little things. I had one inning that got away from me. I wish we played better this series, but it is not the end of the year. We’ll see them again.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, after he and the Angels lost 6-3 Sunday to the Oakland A‘s, who completed a three-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (upper back stiffness) did not play May 31-June 1. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26, but he took batting practice May 28-29. He resumed his rehab with Salt Lake on May 30. He likely will be activated June 3.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Raul Ibanez

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green