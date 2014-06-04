Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton was in the midst of a scorching hot start to the 2014 season before an unfortunate decision to slide head first into first base against the Seattle Mariners on April 8 resulted in his tearing a ligament in his left thumb, an injury that cost him 48 games.

Hamilton was batting .444/.545/.741 with two home runs and six RBIs over eight games before landing on the 15-day disabled list on April 9 and subsequently undergoing thumb surgery. On Tuesday night, he returned to action in the Angels’ 7-2 loss and picked up right where he left off, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run. In his first at-bat, Hamilton hit a blast to straightaway center field that would have cleared the fence in most parks but was flagged down by Dexter Fowler.

“It felt good, I felt calm, I was seeing the ball, and overall, the at-bats felt good,” Hamilton said.

With Hamilton back in the fold, the Angels were hopeful of finally putting their primary lineup on the field and getting the chance to watch that group work in concert. However, after one trip through the batting order, that dream was deferred when center fielder Mike Trout departed with mid-back discomfort after striking out in his first at-bat. Trout had missed the previous two games with lower-back stiffness and leaves the Angels wondering when he will be healthy enough to return unencumbered.

“We’ll definitely take a half-step back here and try to figure out what’s going on,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-27

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-2, 3.65 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-4, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton returned to action after missing 48 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Before landing on the 15-day disabled list on April 9, Hamilton was batting .444/.545/.741 with two homers and six RBIs in eight games. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the eighth inning off Astros LHP Tony Sipp.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian had his contract selected from Double-A Arkansas and made his major league debut, tossing a perfect sixth inning. Bedrosian was 1-0 with a 1.47 ERA and seven saves in 17 appearances with the Travelers, a stat line that included a whopping 46.2 strikeout rate. Bedrosian is ranked as the Angels’ 13th-best prospect. He is the son of Steve Bedrosian, who pitched 14 seasons in the majors and won the 1987 National League Cy Young Award with the Phillies.

--RHP Michael Kohn was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Kohn was 2-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 25 games with the Angels, but his control issues made him a risky proposition out of the bullpen. Kohn walked 20 batters in 23 2/3 innings and posted a bloated 19.8 walk rate. His WHIP (1.31) and FIP (4.21) indicated the struggles of a reliever allowing opposing batters to hit just .139.

--LHP C.J. Wilson allowed five runs over 2.2 innings, marking the first time this season he failed to reach the fifth inning. It also marked his shortest start since lasting 2.2 innings against Texas on Sept. 9, 2012. He issued five walks in a game for the first time since Aug. 27, 2013 at Tampa Bay and surrendered five runs in an inning for the first time since May 7, 2013 also against the Astros.

--LHP Sean Burnett was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--CF Mike Trout departed in the second inning with mid-back discomfort. Trout struck out swinging in his lone at-bat against Astros RHP Collin McHugh and was replaced by Collin Cowgill. Trout missed the previous two games with upper-back stiffness and was riding a season-long 11-game hitting streak before departing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “C.J. had a tough one. He wasn’t feeling well from the beginning, and he just couldn’t get through it. Getting the ball in the zone was a struggle for C.J. tonight.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, of LHP C.J. Wilson, who allowed five runs over 2.2 innings, marking the first time this season he failed to reach the fifth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He underwent surgery April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, but his thumb was jammed on a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise May 26, but he took batting practice May 28-29. He resumed his rehab with Salt Lake on May 30. He was activated June 3.

--CF Mike Trout (upper back stiffness) did not play May 31-June 1. He played June 3 but departed in the second inning with mid-back discomfort.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green