Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Angels center fielder Mike Trout was relieved after an MRI on Wednesday revealed only inflammation in his back. Trout did not play in the Angels’ 4-0 win after leaving Tuesday night’s game in the second inning with mid-back discomfort. Trout is listed as day-to-day.

Trout sat out last Saturday and Sunday with upper-back stiffness yet decided to play through discomfort in the series opener with the Astros. Trout described his pain level as a “six or seven” on a 10-scale Tuesday and, after striking out and playing an inning in center, opted to pull himself from the game. His back improved Wednesday.

”It actually does (feel better),“ Trout said. ”But it felt better two days ago and then it acted up a little bit.

“I don’t want to go out there and re-aggravate it and keep playing like that for the rest of the year. I want to get it right before I go out there.”

Trout recalled having lower-back pain during his days in the minors, but those issues cropped up after some sort of jarring collision. He is at a loss for why his back is aching presently, and he is committed to a new stretching program and a more judicious approach moving forward.

“(Tuesday) before the game I still felt it. I was trying to see if I could go and play,” Trout said. “It’s one of those things where I know if I don’t feel it at all I can play. If I feel it a little bit, I should just be smart about it.”

Manager Mike Scioscia said, “I think Mike as a young player, sometimes it’s that experience that you need to understand exactly when you need a day and when you can go out there and play. He’ll be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-2, 3.97 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 1-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards matched his career highs of eight innings pitched and nine strikeouts, allowing four hits and no walks against the Astros. Richards struck out the side on nine pitches in the second inning, becoming the first Angels pitcher to pitch an immaculate inning since Nolan Ryan on July 9, 1972, against the Boston Red Sox. Of Richards’ 107 pitches, 80 went for strikes, and his 74.8 strike percentage was the best mark of his 41 career starts.

--CF Mike Trout has an inflamed back but nothing more serious, according to an MRI on Wednesday. He sat out last Saturday and Sunday with upper-back stiffness yet decided to play through discomfort in the series opener with the Astros on Tuesday. He sat out Wednesday. “It actually does (feel better),” Trout said. “But it felt better two days ago and then it acted up a little bit. I don’t want to go out there and re-aggravate it and keep playing like that for the rest of the year. I want to get it right before I go out there.”

--CF Josh Hamilton finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, snapping his 12-game hitting streak at Minute Maid Park. Hamilton hit .463 (19-for-41) with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the course of his streak. The last time he was held hitless in Houston was on May 7, 2013, when he also finished 0-for-4.

--DH C.J. Cron recorded what proved to be the game-winning RBI with his run-scoring single in the fifth inning off Astros RHP Jarred Cosart. Cron finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and has five RBIs over his last seven games. Cron improved his line to .305/.329/.524 this season.

--RHP Joe Smith recorded his 21st scoreless appearance in 24 outings this season, working a perfect ninth inning in the Angels’ 4-0 win. Of the eight earned runs Smith has allowed this season, seven have come against the Oakland Athletics. He has not been charged with a run in 15 of his last 17 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It actually does (feel better). But it felt better two days ago and then it acted up a little bit. I don’t want to go out there and re-aggravate it and keep playing like that for the rest of the year. I want to get it right before I go out there.” -- CF Mike Trout, on his bad back.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (upper back stiffness) did not play May 31-June 1. He played June 3 but departed in the second inning with mid-back discomfort. An MRI on June 4 revealed an inflamed back, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10, then shut down the rehab assignment May 14 due to shoulder tightness. He received a cortisone injection May 14, and he threw a bullpen session May 18. He re-started his Triple-A rehab assignment May 21. He was activated and optioned to Salt Lake on June 3.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green