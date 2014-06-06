Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following two consecutive drafts in which they surrendered first-round selections to sign coveted free agents Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, the Angels selected Hartford left-hander Sean Newcomb 15th overall in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft.

Newcomb is the first Hartford product taken inside the first five rounds since the Red Sox selected Jeff Bagwell in the fourth round in 1989. Bagwell went on to enjoy an exceptional career with the Astros.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Newcomb flashes a power arm and has reached 97 miles per hour with his fastball. He also features two breaking balls and a serviceable change-up, offering potential as a four-pitch pitcher.

“Sean is a 6-foot-5 left-hander and a big guy who can hold up to a lot of innings,” Angels director of scouting Ric Wilson said. “He is a four-pitch pitcher with two solid breaking pitches. We’re elated to get him because we weren’t sure he’d be available when it came down to our pick. Our organization is very excited with Sean’s selection.”

With the 53rd overall selection, the Angels tabbed right-hander Joe Gatto, the sixth New Jersey pitcher taken inside the first three rounds over the last 10 drafts. Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) has a projectable frame at 6-3, 204 and sits in the low-90s with his fastball. His curveball is powerful yet inconsistent and his change-up is in the developmental phase. Gatto is committed to North Carolina.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 4-2, 4.26 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 6-4, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Newcomb was selected 15th overall in the first round, becoming the second player from the University of Hartford taken in the opening 10 rounds of the draft. 1B Jeff Bagwell, an all-time Astros great, was selected in the fourth round by the Red Sox in 1989. Newcomb (6-5, 240) touches the upper-90s with his fastball and is armed with an exceptional slider. He set a school record with 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings this season, and he was the American East Conference Pitcher of the Year.

--RHP Joe Gatto was drafted 53rd overall in the second round by the Angels. A product of St. Augustine Prep in Richland, N.J., Gatto is the sixth pitcher from the Garden State drafted in the first three rounds over the last 10 years. He usually pitches at 90-92 mph with his fastball and has reached 94, which he should do more regularly as he fills out. He is committed to North Carolina.

--DH Mike Trout returned to the lineup after missing three of four games with back problems, and he went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI. It marked the sixth time in his career Trout recorded a double and triple in a single game, the second time this season. He is batting .404 (19-for-47) following a stretch in which he hit .153.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in taking the loss against the Astros. Prior to Thursday night, he had allowed just two runs (one earned) in his two career starts against the Astros, posting a 0.60 ERA over those appearances. The Angels have lost each of Skaggs’ past three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Of course it’s frustrating. They had some good at-bats tonight. They put the ball in play, and things happen when you put the ball in play. You never know. The infield singles in the first inning were definitely frustrating.” -- LHP Tyler Skaggs, who gave up four runs in five innings Thursday and took the loss as the Angels fell 8-5 to the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (upper back stiffness) did not play May 31-June 1. He played June 3 but departed in the second inning with mid-back discomfort. An MRI on June 4 revealed an inflamed back. Trout was back in the starting lineup June 5 as the designated hitter.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green