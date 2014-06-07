Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels’ Mike Trout played more than one inning in center field on Friday for the first time since May 30, finally feeling good enough after experiencing inflammation in his upper back.

Trout went 2-for-5 with a home run against the A’s on May 30, then woke up the next morning with stiffness in his back. He missed three games completely, played one as the designated hitter and had to come out of the game after one inning in another.

“He’s healthy,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Friday’s game against the White Sox. “He came in today and said he feels great and wants to get back into center field. The training staff put him through the paces early, and feel he’s 100 percent.”

Despite having to work through the issues with his back, Trout has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games, going hitless only in the game he had to leave after one inning. During that stretch, Trout is 19-for-51, raising his average from .264 on May 17 to .294 after Friday’s game.

Trout has missed four games this season, after missing only eight total since being called up from the minors on April 28, 2012 through the end of last season. In those 12 games without Trout, the Angels are 6-6.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-0, 1.59 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout started in center field Friday after playing just one inning in the field during the previous five games because of inflammation in his upper back. Trout missed three games completely, played one as the DH, and came out after one inning in another.

--2B Howie Kendrick was not in the starting lineup Friday, getting a day to rest. Kendrick, who started 58 of the club’s first 59 games, entered the game with seven hits in his past 42 at-bats, seeing his average dip from .309 to .283.

--RHP Jered Weaver needed 109 pitches to get through six innings Friday against the White Sox, but managed to hold them to two runs and earn the victory. He gave up five hits and four walks, but benefitted from an offense that scored eight runs. “We knew coming in these guys (White Sox) were swinging the bats good,” Weaver said. “Maybe I was trying to be too fine at times and trying not to leave stuff over the plate. I threw too many pitches early on, but I was battling to make pitches when I needed to.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the White Sox. Shoemaker is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA as a starter, compared to 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA pitching out of the bullpen. He has never faced the White Sox in his career.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) had cortisone injections. He still has pain in the hand and is unable to swing a bat.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) will miss the rest of the season. He had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left elbow.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season. He had Tommy John surgery June 5 to repair a torn ligament in his left elbow.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He had cortisone injections June 6. He still has pain in the hand and is unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Grant Green