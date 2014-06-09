Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A two-week stay on the disabled list has not disabled left fielder Josh Hamilton’s powerful start for the Los Angeles Angels.

The American League’s most valuable player in 2010 hit a two-run single, added a double, drove in three runs and went 2-for-4 in a 4-2 victory Sunday over the Chicago White Sox.

Since being activated Tuesday, Hamilton has eight hits in 23 at-bats and drove in five runs. Two hits have been doubles; another was a home run.

Before going on the disabled list with a torn thumb ligament, Hamilton was hitting .444 with an on-base percentage of .545 and a slugging percentage of .741.

“He came into spring training in great shape and he started off swinging the bat really well,” Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson said. “He’s getting hits off lefties. He’s getting hits to the opposite field. He’s drawing walks. He’s doing everything right.”

Perhaps the biggest thing Hamilton has done right is learning from his previous stints on the disabled list. Between 2007 and 2011, the outfielder has been on the disabled list five times with gastroenteritis, a sprained right wrist, a strained muscle in his left rib cage, abdominal surgery and a broken right leg.

“The biggest thing is keeping your legs in shape so when you come back, you’re not too far behind,” Hamilton said. “There’s still a little adjustment as far as playing nine innings and bouncing back the next day. But so far, so good.”

Patience also becomes a fundamental asset upon returning.

”You can’t do anything to make up for the games you lost,“ Hamilton said. ”That’s a big deal. I’ve tried to come back and do too much, and end up spiraling the other way.

“Other guys on the team will do their part, just as long as you do yours.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-3, 3.04 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-2, 3.25 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Los Angeles Angels, who relied on trades and free-agent signings to bolster their pitching staff in recent years, selected five pitchers with their first five picks in the 2014 draft. The Angels chose left-hander Sean Newcomb from the University of Hartford with the 15th overall pick, the club’s first selection in the first round since 2011. Los Angeles then selected 16 pitchers on the second day of the draft. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds, a former major league second baseman, said that the Angels could use Newcomb as a situational reliever in a pennant race. But Angels Scouting Director Ric Wilson discounted that possibility.

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Erick Aybar now has 22 hits in his last 27 games after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Aybar is batting .338 (23-for-68) with 15 RBIs over his past 18 games. Since April 22, Aybar has had the best average among major league shortstops, .322 (55-for-167).

--3B David Freese walked four times Sunday, a career high. Freese became the first Angels’ third baseman to receive four walks since Chone Figgins did so on July 23, 2007. The four walks keeps Freese’s average over the past 22 games at .303 (23-for-72).

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to four games by going 1-for-5 on Sunday. Trout is batting .294 (5-for-17) during that streak, and has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games.

--LHP C.J. Wilson permitted only one hit and one walk in his first six innings Sunday despite recovering from the flu. Wilson finished by conceding only one run on three hits in 7 1/3 innings while allowing two walks, striking out six batters and inducing 12 groundouts, including two double plays. In his previous start on Tuesday in Houston, Wilson allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings during a 7-2 loss to the Astros.

--2B Howie Kendrick ended an 8-for-46 slump by going 2-for-5 Sunday. The slump had dropped Kendrick’s average from .309, among the American League’s leaders, to 283. Kendrick also received the first lead-off walk of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s doing everything right. He’s getting hits off lefties. He’s getting hits to the opposite field. He’s drawing walks.” -- Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson on LF Josh Hamilton after a 4-2 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season. He had Tommy John surgery June 5 to repair a torn ligament in his left elbow.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He had cortisone injections June 6. He still has pain in the hand and is unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Tyler Skaggs

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill