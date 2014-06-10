Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Cron is hitting well overall, even better in crucial moments.

The Los Angeles Angels’ rookie designated hitter/first baseman is batting .295 with three homers, 15 RBIs and a .495 slugging percentage in his first 30 big league games after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 3.

Cron is especially good in clutch situations, batting .419 (13-for-31) with runners in scoring position, showing no signs of jitters in his first big league season and forcing manager Mike Scioscia to find a spot in the lineup for him most days.

“He’s certainly earning more at-bats,” Scioscia said Monday before the Angels’ 4-1 win over the Oakland A‘s. “He’s making the most of it, he’s putting the ball in play, and he’s hitting the ball hard.”

Cron hit .274 with 14 homers and 83 RBIs last year playing the entire season at Double-A Arkansas. He was hitting .319 with six homers and 26 RBIs at Salt Lake this season when he was called up.

“I think C.J. Cron has grown leaps and bounds from where he was last year at this time,” Scioscia said. “He carried it over with a good season at Double-A, to a great (Arizona) Fall League and to spring training. He’s very confident in the batter’s box, and he’s certainly not intimidated.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-3, 2.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-6, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 6, because of a strained right hamstring. He said the hamstring felt a little bit sore after his last start, June 5 in Houston. The Angels hope the injury is not serious and that he will be able to return to the active roster as soon as he is eligible.

--LF Josh Hamilton is hitting .333 (9-for-27) since returning from the disabled list June 3, and he is batting .389 overall. Since Sept. 1 of last season, Hamilton is hitting .347 (51-for-147), the second best average in the majors (minimum 100 at-bats) during that time.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run on four hits in seven innings to get the win over the Oakland A’s on Monday. Richards’ performance came 10 days after one of the worst starts of his career against Oakland -- five runs, five hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning. “Yeah, in the back of your mind you want to do better than you did,” Richards said when asked about redemption. “Two-thirds of an inning is pretty weak. I gave them one that time, and I feel like this time it was my turn to show them what I got.”

--LHP Hector Santiago will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to start against the A‘s. Santiago was demoted to Salt Lake on May 21 after going 0-6 with a 4.82 ERA in nine games (seven starts). In Triple-A, Santiago was 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The replay that we saw ... I don’t know how they overturned the call first of all. If they called the ball a double (on the field), I could see where there’s a little argument they couldn’t tell (from the replay). But they called it a home run. That ball was over the yellow line, no doubt, so I don’t know what they saw in New York. That’s part of the frustration I have with the whole system, the fact that there’s no way there was indisputable evidence that that ball was not a home run. No way.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, who was ejected from Monday’s game after disputing the ruling on a ball that was originally called a home run by Angels CF Mike Trout but was changed to a double following a replay review.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He will miss the rest of the season. He had Tommy John surgery June 5 to repair a torn ligament in his left elbow.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He had cortisone injections June 6. He still has pain in the hand and is unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of April 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill