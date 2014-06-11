Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ernesto Frieri caused a bit of a stir before the Los Angeles Angels’ series against Oakland, saying the A’s were “lucky” in jumping out to the American League West lead.

The closer also promised success in the series against the A‘s.

The Oakland players didn’t seem too bothered by the comments, but they did have a chance to make Frieri eat his words. Frieri was called upon to finish Monday’s game with the Angels leading 4-1.

Not only did Frieri close it out, he struck out the heart of the Oakland order -- Josh Donaldson, Brandon Moss and Yoenis Cespedes -- to end the game.

After recording his 11th save in 13 chances this year, Frieri wanted to clear the air.

“Honestly, I didn’t mean to offend anybody with the comment, I was just trying to show confidence in the team we have,” Frieri said. “That was it. It was a misunderstanding, and I‘m sorry if I offended somebody. The Oakland A’s have been playing real good baseball, and at the same time I have confidence in my team.”

His appearance Monday was his fourth in four games, something he never did before in the majors. Frieri was unavailable for Tuesday’s game, a 2-1 Angels win over the A’s in 14 innings.

“I‘m a fighter, man,” he said. “I came this year prepared to play until October. I run like crazy. I did a lot of new stuff to get a little bit stronger physically.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-28

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-3, 3.68 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-4, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Collin Cowgill smacked a home run in the bottom of the 14th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Oakland A‘s. he finished 3-for-6, his third three-hit game of the season.

--LHP Hector Santiago threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight against the A’s on Tuesday. Santiago was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the place of LHP Tyler Skaggs, who has a strained hamstring. Santiago was 0-6 with a 4.82 ERA for the Angels before his demotion May 21. He was 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in three starts with Salt Lake.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 6, with a strained right hamstring. The injury is believed to be minor, and the Angels hope he can rejoin the active roster when he’s eligible on June 21.

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday against the A‘s. It will be his second start of the season against the A‘s, as he gave up six runs (five earned) in a 6-3 loss June 1. Weaver, though, is 11-8 with a 2.40 ERA in 27 career starts against Oakland.

--RHP Ernesto Frieri appeared in four consecutive games from June 6-9, a first in his career. He earned saves in each of the last three, but he was not available for Tuesday’s game against the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Collin is definitely playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s evolving as a player. He’s understanding some of the things to do in certain counts at the plate. He’s getting on base, he’s running the bases well, and he’s playing great outfield. That’s a tremendous hit he had tonight. It couldn’t come at a better time. For a guy that’s not 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, you see some pop in his bat.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on OF Collin Cowgill, whose 14th-inning home run gave the Angels a 2-1 win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill