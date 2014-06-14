Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- When Cam Bedrosian started the season in Class A Advanced California League, any thought of being at Turner Field near his suburban Atlanta home on Father’s Day weekend would have verged on ludicrous.

That is where the hard-throwing young reliever is, though, and the timing of his surprise promotion to the majors by the Los Angeles Angels in early June couldn’t have been more perfect.

Cam’s father -- former National League Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian -- had already signed up to be part of Sunday’s alumni activities for the Atlanta Braves.

The elder Bedrosian pitched eight seasons for the Braves before going on the Philadelphia Phillies and maintained his home outside Atlanta. Cam, the youngest of four brothers, was born near the end of his father’s career.

The right-hander was the Angels’ first-round draft pick in 2010, but missed the 2011 season after Tommy John elbow surgery and had trouble finding success until this season.

Bedrosian, 22, had 45 strikeouts to six hits allowed in 24 innings with Inland Empire and then Double-A Arkansas, posting a 1.13 ERA and eight saves.

With their bullpen having issues, those were numbers the Angels couldn’t ignore.

Bedrosian made his debut at Houston on June 3 and his father, along with other family members, were there to watch it.

Father and son are very close off and on the field. Steve was the pitching coach at East Coweta High School during his son’s time there.

“I was really blessed, because he finished his career right when I was actually getting into playing baseball,” Cam said. “It worked out perfect.”

So what has been the advice from a former standout reliever to to a rookie in the bullpen?

”To go out there and be a bulldog,“ the son said. ”He told me, “You have one, maybe two innings, and give it all you’ve got for that amount of time.'”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 6-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 1-2, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards comes into his start Saturday night at Atlanta having allowed just one run and eight hits over 15 innings while have won his previous two starts to improve his record to 6-2. He struck out 13 and walked none in the two starts, lowering his ERA from 3.65 to 3.09. Richards is 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA in 12 career interleague games, but has never faced the Braves.

--LHP C.J. Wilson had his interleague winning streak come to an end at six when he lost 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. He allowed a three-run homer to Evan Gattis in the first inning and then Chris Johnson followed with a solo blast. Wilson shut down the Braves the next five innings, but fell to 7-6 with a 3.50 ERA. He struck out eight while allowing six hits and two walks.

--1B Albert Pujols is staying put at No. 3 in the Angels lineup despite a prolonged slump after a good start to the season. “You always consider an adjustment, but right now we’re not there,” Mike Scioscia said. “This guy is going to hit and he’s going to hit big,” added the Angles manager before Friday’s interleague series opener in Atlanta. Pujols, who came in batting .195 in his previous 32 games, had a two-run single in four at-bats against the Braves.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs, placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6 because of a hamstring strain, is expected to be ready to rejoin the Angels rotation when he is eligible and not need a minor league rehab. He ran on the field Friday without issues and will go from long tossing to a bullpen session when the team is in Cleveland early next week. “We’re targeting next weekend sometime,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Skaggs’ return. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you give up four runs in the first inning it’s crappy. Pitching to contact got me.” -- Angels LHP C.J. Wilson after a 4-3 loss to Atlanta on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill